NIGHT SHIFT: Three-Night Sketch Comedy Event Coming to Fair Park Studio

Westerly Theater Group will present Night Shift, an exclusive three-night sketch comedy event running July 17-19 at Fair Park Studio in Eagle Rock.

Directed by Lukas Cox and Kezie Nwachukwu, and co-produced by Cara Christian, the show features new work written and performed by LA's next generation of comedic voices. Cast credits include HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, FX's Swan Boy, and the viral live variety show Stapleview. Theater credits include Slings & Arrows at The Broadwater and off-Broadway productions Indian Head and The Maid's Tragedy.

The cast features Liza Babin, Sydney Battle, DaMya Gurley, Trace Guzmán, Kezie Nwachukwu, Ali Rosenthal, Isaiah Washington, and John Rosenbluth, who also serves as Executive Producer.

