Musician Jason Goldstein To Perform At Hotel Café, November 23

The world-renowned Hotel Café in Los Angeles will host musician, songwriter Jason Goldstein, backed by a full band, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8:00 pm. Accompanying him will be Josh Teitelbaum on drums, Alex Kyhn on bass, Nicholas Monahan on guitar, Lilli Passero and Alicia Blue on backup vocals.

Jason Goldstein is a multi-talented keyboard, bass, and trumpet performer. Goldstein is a proud alum of Tulane University where he studied music, majoring in jazz performance. A graduate of Campbell Hall High School, Jason revisited his alma-mater to begin teaching music, harboring his love of the musical arts. He also started teaching privately. His multi-dimensional music combines jazz and pop. This show will be his first solo performance performing his own, original pieces.

Jason, along with Josh, Alex, and Nick, are also Los Angeles session musicians who play in the Family Company. Jason performed with Theo Katzman and Judith Hill at the Donny Hathaway Tribute on March 15, 2019. Judith Hill has played with the likes of Prince and Michael Jackson. Jason also took part in the Bill Wither's tribute. Bill Withers himself, ran up on stage at The Peppermint Club on January 25, 2018 and performed with them. Look out for a Ray Charles tribute on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, including Goldstein on the piano.

Bill Withers isn't the only famous musician Jason has played with, Jason and his band of musicians have played with some of music's finest. He just played on a track for Alan Stone. Jason previously performed with world renowned artists such as Harry Styles, 2 Chainz, Max Frost, Teddy Grossman, Alicia Blue, Vulfpeck, Katie Perlman with Mother Pearl, Daniel Blake, Rozzi Crane and many others. His bassist Alex Kyhn played bass for Macy Grey.

Jason Goldstein

Hotel Cafe

1623 N Cahuenga Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

November 23rd, 2019

8 P.M.

Tickets:$15.50 @ https://www.hotelcafe.com/tickets/?s=events_view&id=9877





