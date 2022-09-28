Musical Theatre West to Present DAMN YANKEES in October

Batter up! Baseball is back, and so is the latest production from Musical Theatre West. Long Beach's premier theatre company has announced the return of the seven-time Tony award-winning musical Damn Yankees to its stage for select nights October 14th- 30th. Telling the story of a man who risks his life, his wife, and his very soul in hopes of his favorite team winning, Damn Yankees is sure to delight sports and theater fans alike. Tickets range from $20 - $96 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.

Based on the novel "The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant" by Douglass Wallop, Damn Yankees is a Broadway mega-hit and winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical debuted in 1955, and tells the story of middle-aged baseball fanatic Joe Boyd, who trades his soul to the Devil for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. The winning score by Adler and Ross, and a devilish book by George Abbot have made this sporty musical comedy a true American classic.

"For the first time in a while, Musical Theatre West is sticking to the original production to showcase the classic musical in all its glory," said Paul Garman, Executive Director of Musical Theatre West. "We thought it was about time to bring back Damn Yankees, which is a national treasure and perfect for both Halloween and baseball season. We hope everyone will join us for a night of fanatical entertainment, from theater lovers to sports fans and anyone in between."

Damn Yankees was last on the MTW stage in 1996, a year the New York Yankees won the World Series. Featuring audience favorites like, "Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, MO.," "Heart," and "Whatever Lola Wants, Lola Gets," Damn Yankees is a Faustian fun-fest that celebrates love, baseball, and the importance of an escape clause. Fans can rep their favorite sports team for All Star Theme Night while enjoying a special ASL Interpreted Performance on Friday, October 21, and compete in a "Date with the Devil" costume contest on Friday, October 28.

This classic production will be helmed by director, actress, and Musical Theatre West alum Cynthia Ferrer, who was last seen on the MTW stage as Ursula in The Little Mermaid. Musical Direction will be provided by Matthew Smedal, whose credits include music director and conductor of Jerry Zaks' Broadway musical Mrs. Doubtfire at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The devilish dance moves will be choreographed by the multi-talented Alexis Carra Girbés, who has been seen as Sherry on "Fosse/Verdon" mini series as well as on and off Broadway in shows such as Wicked, Sweet Charity, Fosse (1st National Tour) and The Pirate Queen.

The Long Beach premiere of Damn Yankees will hit it off on select dates, October 14 - October 30, 2022 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of Cal State Long Beach. Tickets are currently priced at $20 - $96, available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199801®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmusical.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

ABOUT MUSICAL THEATRE WEST

The story of Musical Theatre West is the 70-year journey from a group of volunteers performing in a high school auditorium to one of the largest and most respected theatrical production companies in Southern California. Utilizing professional talent, and producing regional and even world premiere musicals while continuing to honor the tradition of classic musical theatre, MTW is the largest arts producer in the Long Beach area. The company continues to receive critical acclaim and national recognition - and many performers who cut their teeth on the MTW stage have gone on to successful careers on Broadway and in television and film. Just as importantly, stage and screen veterans now come to Musical Theatre West to perform, finding it to be one of the friendliest and most fun venues to work in. A key aspect of the company is its dedication to education, and the Education and Outreach Programs of Musical Theatre West bring the joy and magic of musical theater to over 17,000 children each year through special morning performances, traveling shows and school assemblies, and the Summer Youth Conservatory. Musical Theatre West has a mission to enrich the community with Broadway-quality productions, preserve musical theatre as a unique American art form, and expose people of all backgrounds to the excitement of musical theatre.