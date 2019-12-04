Moonlight Amphitheatre Announces 2020 ClubM Line-Up

To help commemorate the 40th anniversary season of the Moonlight Amphitheatre, a line-up of favorite current and past performers will comprise the 2020 offerings at ClubM, the theatre's intimate indoor cabaret space. Running January through March and sponsored by Vista Energy Storage, ClubM will feature Eric Kunze (Broadway - "Les Misérables," "Miss Saigon," "Damn Yankees") and Gina Feliccia (Broadway and Broadway National Tour - "Les Misérables") on Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18 (please note that the January 18 date is sold out); Jacob Haren (Broadway- "The Book of Mormon") on Saturday, February 1; Moonlight Favorites including Bets Malone, Richard Bermudez, Kevin Hafso-Koppman and Kyrsten Hafso-Koppman on Saturday, Feb. 15; and Allison Spratt Pearce (Broadway - "Curtains") on Saturday, March 14. Tickets are on sale now at moonlightstage.com or by phone at (760) 724-2110.

"We look forward to welcoming back some of our most celebrated artists who began their theatrical journey on the Moonlight stage and are now working professionals on Broadway, in regional theatre, and across the globe" said Managing Director Colleen Kollar Smith. "Eric Kunze and Gina Feliccia were our first actors who went to Broadway in the 90s and having them back is a special way to kick-off our 40th anniversary. Jacob Haren also worked his way up the Moonlight ranks starting in our youth theatre and is now starring in "The Book of Mormon" on Broadway. Amongst our Moonlight favorites performing at ClubM is Bets Malone another of our success stories who originated the role Suzy Simpson in "The Marvelous Wonderettes." We close the ClubM season with a San Diego favorite who starred in "Victor/Victoria" last summer, the Broadway veteran Allison Spratt Pearce. We're going to have a lot of fun producing these cabarets and letting our audience get to know some of their favorite Moonlight artists in an intimate setting."



Eric Kunze and Gina Feliccia

Before and After: Songs That Shaped Our Lives

Friday, January 17, 2020

Saturday, January 18, 2020 (sold out)

Dinner Seating includes: three-course meal: $85

Doors open: 5:45 pm

Performance: 7:30 pm

Two of the first local artists to go to Broadway after starting their careers on The Moonlight stage, Eric Kunze and Gina Feliccia starred in such Broadway shows as "Les Misérables," "Miss Saigon," and "Damn Yankees." They're coming home to share the songs that shaped their lives in this personal evening of song and storytelling.



Jacob Haren

Pure Imagination

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Lounge Seating; light fare will be available for purchase: $40

Doors open: 6:30 pm

Performance: 7:30 pm

Currently starring as Elder White in the Broadway company of "The Book of Mormon," Jacob was last seen at The Moonlight as Frank Abagnale, Jr. in "Catch Me If You Can." His cabaret act explores his Disney obsession, Broadway dreams, and the heartbreaks of reality.

Moonlight Favorites

Fly You to the Moon

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Lounge Seating; light fare will be available for purchase: $40

Doors open: 6:30 pm

Performance: 7:30 pm

Don't miss your chance to see past and present Moonlight favorites up close and personal. There will be something for everyone with music from multiple genres in an evening that celebrates song, love, and The Moonlight. Featuring Bets Malone, Richard Bermudez, Kevin and Kyrsten Hafso- Koppman, and others to be announced.

Allison Spratt Pearce

Broadway's Golden Age

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Dinner Seating includes three-course meal: $85

Doors open: 5:45 pm

Performance: 7:30 pm

After her critically acclaimed performance as Victoria in Moonlight's "Victor/Victoria" this past summer, Broadway veteran Allison Spratt Pearce will delight with her tribute to the Golden Age of Broadway.

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com.





