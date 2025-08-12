Modern Opera Company To Premiere Felix Jarrar’s THE TELL-TALE HEART

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Modern Opera Company will present the premiere performances of The Tell-Tale Heart, a new opera by Felix Jarrar, on October 24 and 25, 2025, at the Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S Ave 57, Los Angeles, CA.

Based on the short story by Edgar Allan Poe, Jarrar’s opera offers a new LGBTQIA-themed interpretation of the classic tale, taking audiences into the mind of a mysterious woman consumed by grief, desperation, and a peculiar sense of “justice.” The production stars Christina Kushnick as the troubled Narrator and Gabriel Manro as The Old Man, with Agnese Gallenzi as the Page, Alexandra Marie Bass as the Inspector, and Manfred Anaya as the Raven.

The creative team includes Jessica Tivens-Schneiderman as director and producer, and Chris Maldonado as conductor and music director.

Founded in 2018, Modern Opera Company began in New York City, offering performing artists opportunities to present concert versions of 20th-century opera and musical theater. The company later expanded to develop and stage works-in-progress by top-level performers, with a focus on underrepresented voices. Since relocating to Los Angeles in 2020, it has dedicated its programming to new operatic and musical theater works by creators from marginalized communities. The company is led by Artistic Director Jessica Schneiderman.

The semi-staged, on-book performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for VIP preferred seating. More information is available at ModernOperaCompany.com.