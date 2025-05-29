Modern MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The timeless wit of William Shakespeare collides with the glossy facade of modern media in a bold new production of Much Ado About Nothing, coming to The Zephyr Theatre as part of the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Set in a glittering, liminal space where the echoes of war fade into the filtered perfection of reality television, this adaptation brings the Bard's comedy into the uncanny now.

In this reimagined villa, the war is over-and the cameras are rolling. The guests? The blessed and beautiful stars of a reality show, immortalizing their untouched lives in the glow of their own curated image. The battlefield may be behind them, but as with all things in paradise, boredom brews chaos. The young soldiers arrive not to rest, but to perform-on and off screen-while secrets, schemes, and romantic entanglements unfold under the ever-watchful eye of the lens.

Director Evelyn-Claire Smith says, "The cast is incredible! We have put a great deal of love into the script and the production and I can't wait for people to see this new adaptation of the original enemies-to-lovers."

What makes this production different? This is Much Ado like you've never seen it. A live video projection will be used in real-time by the actors themselves, blurring the lines between performer and voyeur. Intimate moments are captured on a handheld camera and broadcast onto the walls of the stage.

This is Shakespeare's comedy of errors and eavesdropping, now recontextualized for a world where even the most private truths are edited for public consumption. When everyone's always watching, the only thing left to do is perform. When one has everything they could need and more, problems must be made; especially when the camera is on them. Can forgiveness find its way into the Villa? Can its members keep a calm head, even with the cameras on them? If they do, will we have a good show?

