Miyo Yamauchi's Solo Show HOW TO BE JAPANESE is Coming to the Glendale Room in September

Due to popular demand, Miyo Yamauchi's solo show "How To Be Japanese: Your Normal is Not My Normal" will return after her first solo show at the Hollywood Fringe was sold out in the first 48 hours and also featured on the National Storytelling Network this June.

How To Be Japanese is directed by LA storytelling luminary Jane Morris and will be performed at the Glendale Room at 127 Artsakh Ave, Glendale, CA 91206 on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 7 pm. The performance will be reprised at the Fanatic Salon at 3815 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066 on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8pm.

Yamauchi was born and raised in Japan, but now resides in Southern California where she is a mainstay audience favorite at popular storytelling venues like the Fanatic Salon Theater, Strong Words, Turbine Arts Collective, and the StoryMasters club.

"When you enter a new culture like I have, you're the outsider. And that provides an excellent vantage point to question the status quo," Yamauchi explains. "I want the audience to see their normal from a different perspective through my odd world. When we understand the differences, we begin to recognize the similarities. And maybe when the audience is laughing at me and my crazy adventures, they might realize they're also laughing at themselves a bit."

★★★★★ "Wow! Fun. Relatable. Touching. Brilliant. Insightful. Miyo's brings her special brand of humor to some very complicated and sensitive human matters." (Ty Fance/Storyteller)

"Her stories will beguile you, they'll raise your Blood Pressure. They'll squish, twist and trounce you. Her innocent presence (HA!) will engage you. Fool you." (Aprille Isham/Writer)

"How To Be Japanese is funny, poignant, and thought-provoking." (Cara Lopez Lee/Author & Storyteller)

"How does one person command the stage for an hour and make it feel like 10 minutes? She makes it funny and inspiring and makes it feel like she's just telling us stories over a cup of coffee!" (Lisa Lockhart/Author & Public Speaker)

"Yamauchi is at her best when tendering cultural insights. She shows herself to be an enjoyable and very entertaining storyteller." (Ernest Kearney/Award-winning L.A. playwright)

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: How To Be Japanese: Your Normal is Not My Normal

WHO: Miyo Yamauchi

RUNNING TIME: 60-minutes. No intermission.

MORE INFO: howtobejapanese.com

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25

WHERE: The Glendale Room (127 Artsakh Ave, Glendale, CA 91206)

HOW MUCH: $10

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/392861187387

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1

WHERE: The Fanatic Salon Theater (3815 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066)

HOW MUCH: $15

TICKETS: https://howtobejapanese-oct2022.eventbrite.com/

Miyo Yamauchi is a storyteller with a mischievous vein who resides in Southern California. Born and raised in Japan, she weaves a unique perspective and wry humor into her stories. She majored in Swahili in college (no, seriously!), but now speaks computer languages as a programmer. In addition to writing narratives for computers to perform, she enjoys writing and performing personal stories.

Find her on the web at miyo.net or wear her story at shop.miyo.net.

Jane Morris (Director/Artistic Director): Jane Morris is the Johnny Appleseed of comedy clubs, having opened the Chicago Comedy Showcase, the Second City ETC, Upfront Comedy, the Comedy Underground and currently managing the FanaticSalon in Culver City. She has most recently been seen in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Shameless, I Am the Night, and opposite Meryl Streep in The Laundromat.

She teaches writing for performance workshops every Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and performs live at the FanaticSalon on a very regular basis.

Tickets are available online through https://miyo.net/solo22