Michelle Danner Acting Studio And LA Acting Conservatory Classes Canceled

Michelle Danner Acting Studio and Los Angeles Acting Conservatory's online acting classes will continue during the Coronavirus outbreak while on-site classes have been temporarily cancelled. "As things begin to change rapidly with the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), we are taking precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff and have cancelled all on-site classes at the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory," said Danner.

The classes teach a comprehensive set of acting classes for film, television and theater. "The Golden Box" incorporates acting techniques based on the Meisner Technique, Strasberg Method, Stella Adler, Stanislavski, Chekhov, Uta Hagen and others. Online classes are available to actors all around the world that fit individual schedules and can help students stay focused and get ahead during these tumultuous times. The following private or group classes will be offered online: Improv Classes, Script Analysis, Accent Reduction, Breaking Into The Industry, and Anxiety Training in Public Speaking.

Michelle Danner, Founder and CEO of the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory and the Michelle Danner Acting Studio, is a film and stage director, author and world-renowned acting coach. She teaches a Golden Box Workshop all over the world which allows actors the freedom to employ a wide variety of techniques. Danner trained in Paris and New York, and studied with teachers such as Stella Adler and Uta Hagen. She was the Managing Director of the Larry Moss Studio since its inception in Los Angeles. Danner's list of students has included Christian Slater, Salma Hayek, Gerard Butler, Seth McFarlane, Penelope Cruz, Chris Rock, Gabrielle Union, and Zooey Deschanel.

To book classes email: actingclass@michelledanner.com or call: 310-392-0815.

Visit www.michelledanner.com/online-classes/ for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You