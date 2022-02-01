Michael Childer's Star Studded ONE NIGHT ONLY Sets 2022 Dates

Barbara Sinatra Children's Center announces the return of "One Night Only" for the 16th year on November 9, 2022 at the McCallum Theatre produced by Michael Childers with returning director Scott Coulter and music director Todd Schroeder. The theme this year is "New York/New York" in all its glory from Harlem and the Cotton Club to Broadway and 42nd Street to Studio 54.

Much of the success of "One Night Only" is attributed to the continued dedication of the honorary co-chairs: Helene Galen, Patti Grundhofer, Garry Kief, Barry Manilow and Harold Matzner, and event co-chairs Barbara Fromm and Terri Ketover.

Past performers have included Tony® Award winners and nominees including: Faith Prince, Carol Channing, Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway. Legendary singers and actors/actresses have also been part of the bill including; Lily Tomlin, Mary Wilson, Marilyn Maye, Debby Boone, Lucie Arnaz, Rufus Wainwright, Amanda McBroom, Carol Cook, Ken Page, Freda Payne, and Brent Barrett.

"One Night Only" is being held on November 9, 2022 at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert and tickets will go on sale after Labor Day 2022.

Founded in 1986 by Barbara and Frank Sinatra, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, located on the internationally acclaimed Eisenhower Health campus in Rancho Mirage, California, is dedicated to ensuring every child's right to a normal, healthy and secure childhood. For more information visit www.barbarasinatrachildrenscenter.org.