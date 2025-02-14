Mel Brooks' ARCHY AND MEHITABEL and More to be Presented by Foster Cat Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Foster Cat Productions, the Los Angeles-based theater company known for its bold approach to storytelling, has revealed several exciting new productions for their 2025 season.

The upcoming season will be highlighted by two full-scale musicals - Mel Brooks' Archy and Mehitabel (Tickets HERE) from March 7-16 at The Broadwater Black Box; and a revival of the 1966 musical It's a Bird... It's a Plane... It's Superman! on August 1-10 at The Broadwater Mainstage (Tickets HERE). Archy and Mehitabel is a whimsical, jazz-infused musical by Mel Brooks and Joe Darion based on Don Marquis' beloved characters-a philosophical cockroach and a carefree alley cat navigating city life-is among Brooks' lesser known works and was one of the earliest shows to feature a fully integrated cast when it opened on Broadway in 1957, closing after just 49 performances. Similarly, It's a Bird... It's a Plane... It's Superman!, with music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Lee Adams, opened in 1966 to positive reviews, but closed after three and a half months when it did not catch on, costing an unprecedented $600,000 and becoming Broadway's biggest flop ever at the time. Foster Cat Productions believes that audiences are eager to rediscover and reconnect with these long-lost, underappreciated storytelling gems.

Foster Cat Productions will also be presenting an evening of Moby Dick - Rehearsed (Orson Welles' adaptation) and Love, Loss, and What I Wore (by Nora Ephron & Delia Ephron) (Tickets HERE). Each play, one all-male and one all-female, explores identity and relationships, with performances running May 9-31 at 905 Cole Theatre.

In conjunction with their ambitious 2025 season, Foster Cat Productions has introduced a new advisory board aimed at solidifying their role as a premier theater company that bridges the gap between Hollywood's film and television industries and the stage. The founding board includes Jonathan Sanger, an Academy Award-winning producer known for his work on The Elephant Man, Vanilla Sky, and The Producers; Jan McAdoo, a Broadway and film producer who has a longstanding reputation for championing innovative works and recently produced Sundance Film Festival favorite Rebuilding; Phyllis Katz, a pioneer member and former director of The Groundlings, who has become a legendary figure in the world of improv and television; Andrew Seth Cohen, co-founder and director of publicity at Impact24 PR and co-founder of animation studio, Confidential Creative, known for work with PJ Morton, Carrie Underwood, Journey and Maroon 5; and Gerald Quist, who was recently appointed as a governor for the AMPAS makeup branch, and is a 5-time Emmy Award-winning makeup artist known for Tropic Thunder, Drive, and Star Trek: The Next Generation. Quist will also star as a performer in several upcoming Foster Cat shows.

"We're grateful for our Advisory Board, who are shepherding us into this new age of Foster Cat Productions," shared Harry White and Elliot White, Co-Artistic Directors of Foster Cat Productions. "Our 2025 season is incredibly important to us, with two full-scale musicals, both with exciting talent attached. We are collaborating with many new artists, and our plays will have some of the largest casts we have worked with to date. As we continue to grow, we want Foster Cat Productions to be a go-to theater company for Hollywood creatives and the Los Angeles community as a whole-a place where bold storytelling and theatrical innovation thrive. We hope you'll join us, especially for our first mainstage musical as we join DC's Summer of Superman!"

New board member Jonathan Sanger added his thoughts, "I have been supporting Foster Cat Productions as well as the work of Elliot and Harry White since I saw their first production of one-acts by Ethan Coen. It is refreshingly uncommon to find new and talented theater lovers whose productions are a welcome addition to the LA entertainment scene."

