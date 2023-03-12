Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Masters of Illusion Returns To The CW Network For Week Six Of Season Nine

Season Nine consists of 18 new episodes.

Mar. 12, 2023  

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Six of its Ninth Anniversary Season on The CW Network with back-to-back episodes airing on Saturday, March 18, 2023 8/7 Central.


Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Season Nine consists of 18 new episodes.

Dean Cain is a multi-faceted, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and actor. An All-American football player at Princeton University, he transitioned to film when an injury ended his (NFL) Buffalo Bills career.

He starred as Clark Kent/Superman in "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" (4 seasons), produced and hosted "Ripley's Believe It Or Not" (4 seasons) and has made well over 100 films, including "Out of Time" "The Broken Hearts Club," God's Not Dead," "Vendetta," and "Gosnell."

A strong believer in Human Rights, Cain received the prestigious ORDER OF ARMENIA for producing the anti-Genocide documentary film, ARCHITECTS OF DENIAL. His newest documentary, HATE AMONG US, won an Emmy Award. HATE AMONG US shines a light on the current rise of anti-Semitism throughout the United States and Europe.

ORIGINAL EPISODE

MASTERS OF ILLUSION - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET)

"Love, Fashion, and Money" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Lucy Darling with Dean Cain, Xavier Mortimer (Love is Magical), Alexandra Duvivier (It's in the Cards), David Gabbay (The Shell Game), Jonathan Levit (Fashion Magic), Adam Wylie (Making a Buck) and My Uyên (Tight Squeeze). (906) Original airdate 3/18/2023.


ENCORE EPISODE:

MASTERS OF ILLUSION - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET)

"Blocks, Crystals, and Cocktails" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Murray Sawchuck with Dean Cain, Lucy Darling (Magic Mixologist), Jonathon LaChance (Breakfast Magician Style), Dan Sperry (Off His Block), Robert Ramirez (Card Control) and My Uyên (Mystery Crystal). Encore Presentation (902) Original airdate 2/18/2023.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION is produced by Associated Television International (ATI) with returning Executive Producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone and David Martin. ATI is an Emmy Award-winning company that has been the world's largest producer of magic for both stage and screen for over three decades. ATI's television series, specials and feature films have aired on all U.S. broadcast networks, major cable channels and with television partners all over the world. Current projects include: "World Funniest Animals," "The Hollywood Christmas Parade," "Masters of Illusion," and the Emmy Award-nominated "Laura McKenzie's Traveler." ATI has also been Emmy Award-nominated for its various television specials and series. For more information, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com



