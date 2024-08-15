Marvel Studios' INFINITY SAGA CONCERT EXPERIENCE to Premiere At The Hollywood Bowl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Philharmonic are set to captivate audiences with the global premiere of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert experience. Conducted by LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, this momentous concert will take audiences on an epic on-screen cinematic journey, covering 23 films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in a single unforgettable experience, exclusively at the Hollywood Bowl on August 30 and August 31.

Tickets are on sale now at hollywoodbowl.com.

Revisit the earliest days of Iron Man, Captain America and Thor as they discover their place in the MCU—each accompanied by their unforgettable heroic music. Then recapture the excitement as Earth's mightiest heroes join forces for the first time and open the door to the next wave of Avengers: Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel and more. The Guardians of the Galaxy don't miss this party, either, dropping in to deliver a taste of their iconic mixtape backed by the LA Phil. Finally, the spectacle culminates in revisiting the ultimate trials of the Infinity Saga.

Across its nearly two-hour run time, Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience will showcase the scores of acclaimed Marvel composers, including Alan Silvestri, Christophe Beck, Danny Elfman, Henry Jackman, Lorne Balfe, Ludwig Göransson, Mark Mothersbaugh, Michael Giacchino, Patrick Doyle, Pinar Toprak, Ramin Djawadi and Tyler Bates. In addition, this custom-curated live-to-film experience is set to feature iconic songs from AC/DC (“Back in Black”), Blue Swede and Björn Skifs (“Hooked on a Feeling”), beloved songwriters Alan Menken and David Zippel (“Star Spangled Man”) and James Gunn and Tyler Bates (“Guardians Inferno”).

It's time for new and old fans to assemble and relive iconic moments from the MCU, all accompanied by a live orchestra, stunning projection mapping on the Bowl shell, fireworks, surprises and a crowd of thousands.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL