Martin Garrix, deadmau5, Fatboy Slim & More Set for Escape Halloween

Escape Halloween, the world's largest Halloween music festival, has unveiled the lineup for its spine-chilling 13th edition. Returning to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA this Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26, Insomniac has curated an eerily expansive lineup of over 80 artists across 5+ immersive stages of frightful fun.
Demonstrating the festival's sinister curational prowess, this year's lineup features adrenaline pumping sets from the likes of dance music superstars Afroki (Afrojack B2B Steve Aoki), stadium-filling superstar Illenium, a rare North American festival appearance from dance mainstay Martin Garrix, pioneering dance producer deadmau5, legendary UK export Fatboy Slim, and hip-hop icon Ludacris.
Heavier sonics are represented by the likes of notorious man in the mask Angerfist, the rowdy Dog Eat Dog project from Crankdat B2B Riot Ten, bass-heavy fan favorite Alison Wonderland, melodic bass maestro Seven Lions, experimental left-field bass producer PEEKABOO, and the melodic meets dubstep and riddim stylings of Wooli.
The lineup depth pushes into house and techno frequencies including techno visionary Nina Kraviz, revered Berghain duo Ben Klock B2B Marcel Dettmann, tech house sensation PAWSA, Hellbent Records boss Cloonee, and eclectic rising star Chloé Caillet. Additional highlights include British four to the floor selector James Hype, Italy's largest global streaming artists MEDUZA, prolific clubland favorites Denis Sulta and Dennis Cruz, plus the high energy hard hitting techno of Patrick Mason.
Soundtracked by bone-rattling beats and monstrous drops, Escape Halloween will feature groundbreaking stage designs, plunging festival-goers into a nightmarish world of horrific delights. This year, Insomniac stage hosts include its influential bass heavy brand Bassrush, its leading underground techno brand Factory 93, its epicenter of hard dance Basscon, and a collaborative effort between the Night Trip x Insomniac Records brands.
The world of Escape Halloween is vast and immersive. Headliners, the term Insomniac uses to refer to its festival attendees, can dance among Escape's roaming performers, the Ringmaster's Troupe, a host of formidable characters who haunt the grounds. Art can be found around every corner, from three-dimensional superstructures, to glow-in-the-dark environments, and technological feats of light, sound, and fire. At the very heart of Escape Halloween lies Crazy Town, an enigmatic space inhabited by mysterious characters and supernatural forces. Headiners can grab an enchanted drink at Poison Ivy, do some light grocery shopping at The Butcher, or sit for a spell and watch the interactive shows at the Fire Organ.
Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP passes will be available beginning August 8 at 12pm PST on the official Escape Halloween website. Escape Halloween is an 18+ festival.
Escape Halloween 2024 Lineup (A-Z)
Adventure Club
Afroki (Afrojack B2B Steve Aoki)
Alison Wonderland
Angel Cannon
Angerfist
Ben Klock B2B Marcel Dettman
Ben Nicky
Capozzi
Chippy Nonstop
Chloé Caillet
Clara Cuve
Cloonee
Da Tweekaz
Daizy
deadmau5
Denis Sulta
Dennis Cruz
Discovery Project
DJ Zo
Dog Eat Dog (Crankdat B2B Riot Ten)
Don Diablo
Emorfik
Fallon
Fatboy Slim
Frosttop B2B Remk
Gem & Tauri
Ghastly Presents: Ghengar
Hamdi
Hvdes
Illenium
Jacknife
James Hype
Joshua de la Cruz
Joshwa B2B Riordan
Keltek
Kream
Lady Faith
Level Up
Lil Texas
Lisbona Sisters
Lost Frequencies
Ludacris
Maddix
Martin Garrix
Mary Droppinz (UKG Set)
Meduza
Netsky
Nina Kraviz
Odd Mob
Oguz
OMNOM
Palma
Patrick Mason
Pawsa
PEEKABOO
Prunk
Rayray
Rebekah
Rob Gee
Rooler
Seven Lions
Sharlitz Web
Snakehips
Softest Chyl
Tita Lau
Tony Junior
Trivecta
Two Friends
Vastive
Wooli
