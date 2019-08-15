Marlan Warren Slated To Read From 'Roadmaps For The Sexually Challenged' At Greater Los Angeles Writers Conference

Marlan Warren will read from her fictionalized memoir, "Roadmaps for the Sexually Challenged [All's Not Fair in Love or War]" as a featured speaker in a workshop entitled "Writing a Best-Selling Memoir" on the first day of the Annual Greater Los Angeles Writers Conference (AGLAW), Friday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.

"It's an honor to be included," said Warren. "This will be my first public reading of this book."

The e-book debuted on Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) in 2015. "Roadmaps for the Sexually Challenged" is set in Los Angeles in the mid-90s with the O.J. trial in the background and romance in the foreground. The story follows the affair of a divorcing Jewish American woman with a Japanese American man who still bears the scars suffered by his family during World War II. As both are on the rebound, the woman's girlfriends cheer from the sidelines, while issuing small craft warnings.

"A paperback second edition will be coming out this Fall," said Warren, noting that the story has its roots in diary entries, which qualifies it as a fictionalized memoir. "I altered reality here and there, including scenes that let me say what I wish I had said."

Warren is also a documentary filmmaker and playwright whose topics often involve couples of mixed races or cultures: "As a film writer/producer, I tried for years to bring racially mixed couples to the screen, and hit the wall every time in Hollywood."

The panel will be moderated by writer/editor Robin Quinn, and also feature readings by authors Madeline Sharples and Herbie J. Pilato.

AGLAWC runs Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18, featuring best-selling authors, editors, publishers, literary agents, publicists, and film industry experts.





