Magician-Comedian David Shao Brings One-Night-Only Solo Show SHOWER to Ontario

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Magician and comedian David Shao brings his sharp-witted, self-deprecating solo show SHOWER to Delta Hotels Ontario Airport (2200 East Holt Boulevard, Ontario, CA) for one night only on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 7:20 p.m., and early arrival is encouraged for the best seats. Free parking is available.

Why Shower? Because “Shao Hour” was too hard to pronounce—and Shao’s already under enough pressure. In this one-man show packed with sleight-of-hand, stand-up, and questionable decisions, Shao invites audiences into the awkward, hilarious chaos of his life. From jokes about disappointing his parents to overlooked award performances from FISM, IBM, and SAM, Shower is part magic act, part comedy therapy, and entirely original.

Known for his blend of dry wit, technical wizardry, and unexpected vulnerability, 24-year-old David Shao delivers a performance that’s as emotionally resonant as it is side-splitting.

Tickets are available at davidshaomagic.com.

Ages 16+ only. No late seating or re-entry. All ticket sales are final.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC