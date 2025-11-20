Maggie Crane Will Tape SIDE BY SIDE At Littlefield In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Maggie Crane will present special tapings of SIDE BY SIDE at Littlefield on January 8, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Developed for television by Lionsgate and King Bee, the solo work reflects on growing up with an older brother who uses a purple sparkly wheelchair, set against the landscape of early-2000s Western Massachusetts. Crane said the piece follows a personal history “amidst disability, Dunkin' Donuts, and Panic at the Disco.”

The production is directed by Annalisa Plumb and produced by Kable, Matt Strickland, and Alexa Spiegel, with Rewind Productions and Blank Industries producing the special for distribution on Kable, a new streaming service launching in 2026.

Crane, a 2025 JFL New Face of stand-up, has presented Side by Side at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. She has appeared on Comedy Central and HBO and performs at venues across the country.