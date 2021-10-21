MY (UNAUTHORIZED) HALLMARK MOVIE MUSICAL Will Be Performed by P3 Theatre Company in December

P3 Theatre presents the World Premiere of MY (UNAUTHORIZED) HALLMARK MOVIE MUSICAL, an innovative live one-woman show, written and performed by Eloise Coopersmith who is supported by a cast of eight characters in her imagination via multimedia. Audiences will escape into her Hallmark movie fantasy, where men and women find courage and acceptance to speak their own voices without judgment. The show will run December 3-19 at The Broadwater Main Stage Theatre, 1078 Lillian Way, Hollywood, CA 90038.

Admit it: We are suckers for a story with romance. This live show, directed by Broadway veteran Anne Runolffson, unveils a writer who dreams herself awake and rediscovers romance in a nonconventional way. Audiences will experience one live actor interacting with a three-screen multimedia video directed by Crissy Guerrero, featuring 8 very dynamic and talented actors (Nina Herzog, Benny Perez, Andrew Joseph Perez, Jim Blanchette, Tess Adams, Monika Pena, Maggie Howell, Samantha Lebecque) who converse, sing, and dance with the live actor.

"This is such a feel-good story that if you don't walk out with the 'fuzzies' you might want to check your pulse," said P3 Theatre Company Executive Artistic Director Jon Peterson. "The talent, story, and innovation behind this production is sheer brilliance!"

In MY (UNAUTHORIZED) HALLMARK MOVIE MUSICAL there is a message of female (and male) empowerment - because finding one's own voice is not limited to gender, race, religion, or any other cultural and social identifiers. Hallmark fans are not the only ones who desire robust and healing storytelling. Join us as we create an environment where the story is accessible to everyone.

This show is a live theatrical experience that we have all secretly played out in our dreams. Escape with us as we meld the world of film and live performance. And best of all, this show is life-affirming... where love always wins.

For tickets, visit https://our.show/p3-theatre-company/lovealwayswins.