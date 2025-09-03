MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON - APT. 2B to be Presented at International City Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two free-spirited women solve mysteries and kick butts in Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson–Apt. 2B by Kate Hamill, receiving its Los Angeles Premiere at International City Theatre this fall. Amie Farrell directs the three-week run, October 17 through November 2, at ICT’s home in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. Two low-priced previews are set for October 15 and October 16.

In this fast-paced and wildly entertaining comic escapade, the classic tales of Sherlock Holmes get a sharp, sassy twist, thanks to what Hamill calls her “cheerful desecration” of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective series.

Sarah Wolter, who showed off her comedic chops in Young Frankenstein at La Mirada, stars as the highly eccentric Sherlock (just don’t call her ‘Shirley’) Holmes. She’s joined by Cheryl Daro (Jewtopia at Greenway Court, Miss Saigon at the Signature Theater in DC) as Joan Watson, an unwilling roommate who becomes Holmes’ reluctant partner in crime-solving. Together, they stumble out of pandemic-era malaise as a hilariously codependent, endearingly off-kilter “Odd Couple” adventure duo who careen pell-mell from caper to caper… until, eventually, they meet their match in a supervillain who might be even more clever than they are.

Rounding out the cast are Tamarra Graham (Fences at Laguna Playhouse) and Brian Stanton (multiple ICT Productions, most recently Murder on the Links), each tackling multiple roles, including Doyle favorites Mrs. Hudson and Inspector Lestrade.

The crack ICT creative team includes set designer Destiny Manewal, lighting designer Maren Taylor, Costume Designer Kim DeShazo, sound designer Dave Mickey, hair and wigs designer Anthony Gagliardi and prop designer Patty Briles. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson–Apt. 2B runs October 17 through November 2 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 16, both at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $56 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, except opening night (Friday, Oct. 17), and $59 on opening night and at Sunday matinees. Low-priced tickets to previews are $44.

HOW:

InternationalCityTheatre.org.

(562) 436-4610



