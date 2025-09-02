MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Extends at South Coast Repertory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Coast Repertory announced that due to strong presales and audience response, Million Dollar Quartet, book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, original concept and direction by Mutrux, will run for an extra eight performances.

Originally directed for SCR by James Moye and directed by Kim Martin-Cotten, the hit musical—which opens SCR’s 2025/26 season—now runs from Sept. 13 through Oct. 19. Here are the dates for the extra performances:

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m.

“This is one wild ride that brings audiences inside one of the most incredible nights in music history. Here, we meet the very early career Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash, who take us on a magical evening that will feel both immediate and a blast from the past at the same time,” Ivers said.

“For our audiences who like musicals and remember how popular Little Shop of Horrors was last year, tickets for Million Dollar Quartet are selling faster than they did for that production, so these new dates open up some great seats that won’t last long,” Appel said. “Now is a good time to buy the best seats before they disappear.”

