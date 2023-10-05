MILLENNIUM MAGIC 2023 Opens November 17 At Theatre West

Jeanine Anderson and George Tovar host and produce Millennium Magic 2023 program of magic and illusion for Theatre West. They perform with the area's finest magicians.

Back in 1999, magician, actor and Theatre West member George Tovar originated Millennium Magic, an annual festival of Magic Castle magicians performing for one weekend each fall at Theatre West.

Jeanine Anderson was for many years an official hostess of the Magic Castle. She is also an actor, playwright, children's magician, and longtime member of Theatre West.

This year, they return to host and produce three amazing performances as they are joined onstage by their magical friends from Hollywood's Magic Castle, Vegas, cruise ships and television. This array of great talents from the world of magic is the twenty-first annual presentation of this popular show. (The show returns after a hiatus during the pandemic.) The line-up of magicians will vary at each performance, so one could attend all three dates and see three different programs.

Nowhere else will you be able to see an array of talented magical performers of this caliber at such an affordable price.

Proceeds from this event will support the ongoing artistic and educational activities and programs of Theatre West, a 501c3 non-profit organization.

As this is a one-weekend-only engagement, no complimentary admissions will be available.

Prospective attendees are advised to order tickets in advance, as previous performances of Millennium Magic have sold out.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 61st year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.

Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd.West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is in the vicinity of North Hollywood, Universal City and Studio City. There is parking available in a privately-operated lot across the street (fee charged, credit card only). November 17, 18, and 19, 2023. Fri. & Sat. at 8, Sun. at 2.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: For ages four through adult.