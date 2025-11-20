MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Will Have World Premiere at the Colony Theatre in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA will present the world premiere production of Millennials Are Killing Musicals in its 2026 season before the show heads to New York. The original musical comedy, with book, music, and lyrics by Nico Juber, will play a limited engagement from May 1–17.

The production will be directed by Tony Award-nominee Kristin Hanggi, best known for the Broadway and global smash hit Rock of Ages. Anthony Lucca (King of Pangea) will serve as music director, arranger, and orchestrator. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA. Design team and casting news will be announced later.

With a contemporary pop-rock score, this entirely original musical comedy offers a fierce, funny look at identity in the age of social media. Brenda, a single millennial mom, just wants to do better “adulting” (like the seemingly perfect Jake's mom at her daughter's school), when her younger #influencer sister Katrina shows up eight months pregnant and totally unprepared for motherhood. The three women work to shed the Greek Chorus of social media filters on their lives to achieve their dreams.

Said Provost, “The Colony Theatre is truly proud to champion new work, especially a New York-bound musical from one of LA's own best and brightest. Millennials Are Killing Musicals is sharp, funny, and deeply human. It reflects the moment we're all living in with humor, honesty, and heart, reminding us that great storytelling connects every generation.”

Said Hanggi, “This show asks what's real in a world curated by algorithms and how we connect when we reveal our messy, brilliant, unfiltered humanity. Comedy is our way in. Millennials Are Killing Musicals is a love letter to imperfection and to women telling their stories on their own terms.”

Biographies

Nico Juber (Book, Music, and Lyrics) is an award-winning musical writer named to the Women to Watch on Broadway list by the Broadway Women's Fund. Millennials Are Killing Musicals has been supported by New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series and mostlyNEWmusicals, has received an Off-Broadway developmental production with Out of the Box Theatrics, and had a workshop at IAMA Theatre Company earlier this year. The Off-Broadway cast album was released on the Yellow Sound Label and Brainstorm Records. She is the co-writer of the musical Winner (with Joe Barros), which was developed by New York Theatre Barn, The London Summer Music Theatre Academy, The Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed, and UC San Diego ArtPower/Blindspot Collective, and recently premiered at Monroe Township High School. A concept EP was released this year on Theatre Barn Records. Her sci-fi short musical Holo won one of the top awards in the 2020 NAMT Challenge and premiered at the Beck Center for the Arts (with Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre). Other collaborations include the viral Smirnoff Smash Tea Partay (with Rocky Paterra); Our Next Act (with Selena Seballo), winning the Drama League's Light the Lights Songwriting Challenge and writing commissioned songs for 54 Below, the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, Ring of Keys, and the play Stormé. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild, ASCAP, and Ring of Keys, and serves as Maestra Moms affinity group co-chair.

Kristin Hanggi (Director) is best known for directing the smash-hit Rock of Ages, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Musical. She developed and directed the original Los Angeles and Off-Broadway productions of the acclaimed pop opera bare. Her additional stage work includes Off-Broadway's Accidentally Brave, Clueless (The New Group), It's All Your Fault Tyler Price, and most recently Romy and Michele. She also directed Pussycat Dolls Live at the Roxy, featuring Christina Applegate, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, and Charlize Theron. Her film work includes the Steven Soderbergh-produced Accidentally Brave, Naomi & Ely's No Kiss List, Grantham & Rose, and the musical film Dear Dumb Diary, which she co-wrote. She also directed on Netflix's musical series Julie & the Phantoms. In 2013, she received the UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television Distinguished Alumni Award.

Anthony Lucca (Music Director, Arranger, and Orchestrator) is an award-winning music director, orchestrator, and arranger whose world premieres include King of Pangea (King's Head Theatre), Bronco Billy (LA Drama Critics Circle Award), Mutt House (Kirk Douglas Theatre), Cult of Love (IAMA Theatre Company), Into Light, and numerous developmental workshops in Los Angeles, New York, and London. Regional credits include Calvin Berger (The Colony Theatre), The Sound of Music, Oliver, Cinderella, Something Rotten, and Mamma Mia (5-Star Theatricals), Evita (Palos Verdes Performing Arts), and Hairspray (5-Star Theatricals). He is an adjunct faculty member at the USC School of Dramatic Arts, where he directs the Musical Theatre Summer Conservatory.