MARK VIGEANT: OUT THERE Will Play The Elysian This December

Mark Vigeant will bring his one-man survival comedy Out There to The Elysian in Los Angeles on December 17, 2025. Featuring audience interaction, multimedia chaos, and heartfelt vulnerability, the show was nominated for five Hollywood Fringe Awards. Tickets are on sale now.

Out There is a one-man survival comedy experience that turns the entire theater into a chaotic, hilarious Alaskan wilderness—where the audience becomes the wilderness itself. Audiences meet Larry, a burnt-out businessman attempting to go viral by livestreaming a solo survival journey into the wild. But nothing goes right, and his relentless pursuit of YouTube fame slowly spirals into a desperate, unhinged quest for connection. What begins as slapstick clowning and absurd audience interaction transforms into something deeper: a story of isolation, masculine delusion, and modern loneliness, told with Mark Vigeant’s signature mix of joyful chaos, multimedia wizardry, and heartfelt vulnerability.

Featuring live camera work, surprise twists, and unpredictable audience games, Out There was nominated for five awards at Hollywood Fringe, including “Top of Fringe” and “Best Clown Show.”

Vigeant is coming off a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where his solo piece The Best Man Show was one of the best-reviewed productions of the festival, according to British Comedy Guide. The Best Man Show will be released on Dropout.tv in February 2026. Both Out There and The Best Man Show are directed by Joanna Simmons, a writer and director from New York whose work has been performed internationally.

