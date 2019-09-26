Lucha VaVOOM's Halloween Spectacular Announced In L.A.

Following a scorching Hot In The City show in Los Angeles (8/8) and a special one-night engagement at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas (9/13), Lucha VaVOOM-Los Angeles' longest-running, celebrated variety show, where Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, and comedy collide-returns to the City of Angels for its wildest Halloween event yet!

This year's ghoulish two-night spectacular, "Fiesta Fantasma," will take place on Wednesday, October 23rd and Thursday, October 24th at Lucha VaVOOM's home venue, The Mayan Theater (1038 S Hill St.), in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets for this 21+ event are on sale now at LuchaVaVOOM.com. Costumes are encouraged!

The wrestling card for "Fiesta Fantasma" features world-class, professional lucha libre-style matches. Wednesday's super estrella headline match will feature Magno "The Man Mountain" Rudo and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Rey Horus and Soberano Jr. (making his LVV debut). Thursday's headline match features the world famous lucha brothers PENTA Zero Miedo (AAA World Tag Team Champion) and Rey Fenix (AAA Mega Champion) vs. Rey Horus and Soberano Jr. The wrestling card for both nights features Dr. Maldad and Nurse Ratchet vs. two-time Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkrie and the King of Don-style Joey Ryan; plus The Sexi Mexi's vs. the Crazy Chickens with more to be announced.

Recently named one of Los Angeles' best burlesque shows by LA Weekly, LVV's Halloween shows will include an all-star, red-hot lineup of striptease, aerial and dance performances in between matches. Appearances will be made by world-renowned pinup model and performer Bryona Ashly, award-winning international burlesque artist Michelle L'Amour ("The Most Naked Woman" of America's Got Talent fame), and the boundary-defying, hula-hoop star Karis Wilde, debuting a daring new number. Prepare to be wowed by aerialist extraordinaire Kate Minwegan and fearless stuntman Bryan McGowan as they fly through the air! As always, longtime host Blaine Capatch will deliver his insanely off-the-cuff commentary throughout the night, alongside special guest host, comedian, writer, actor and podcaster Karen Kilgariff.

Doors for this 21+ event open at 7:00 pm and the show goes from 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now for $40.00 for general admission tickets (includes mezzanine and balcony seating and standing unreserved) and $55.00 for ringside tickets (includes floor and stage seating and standing, seats not guaranteed). For tickets and more info, visit LuchaVaVOOM.com.

Click here to watch highlights from Lucha VaVOOM's recent sold-out three-night engagement, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their "Cinco de Mayan" shows. The shows featured a roster that included special musical guests Le Butcherettes and Otto Von Schirach, plus wrestling and performances from the likes of Diamante Azul, Templario, Marawa, Joey Ryan, TJP, Mosh, and so many more.

About Lucha VaVOOM:

For 15 years, Lucha VaVOOM has been delivering arguably the most electrifying shows on earth with a mind-blowing mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy. Founded in Los Angeles in 2002 by Rita D'Albert and Liz Fairbairn, Lucha VaVOOM -- voted Los Angeles' "Best Burlesque Show" by LA Weekly for 2012 and 2013 -- is good vs. evil played out in quick, exhibition-style, one-fall Lucha Libre matches for maximum enjoyment and action. Lucha VaVOOM has created a Los Angeles tradition: from the low-rider car parade escorting the performers as the crowd enters the iconic Mayan Theater, to the local luminaries they attract (Drew Carey and Jack Black have sat in), to burlesque (which was revived right here in Los Angeles), to Lucha Libre, where masked heroic wrestlers, in character-driven style, flip, fly and amaze. It all comes together to make one fun, surreal, glam-bam spectacle of raucous entertainment. You could say it's a wrestling show for people that don't like wrestling (and those that do). The Los Angeles Times said, "Far-out flamboyance always prevails at Lucha VaVOOM, a spectacle of Mexican freestyle wrestling with an L.A. twist (7/9/06)."

At Lucha VaVOOM, they like a little sexo with their violencia. In between matches, the finest handpicked burlesque acts from around the world wow the crowds with their unique striptease skills, including raucous aerial acts, daredevil roller-skate girls, and Guinness-World-Record-holding hula-hoop hotties. The Los Angeles-based performance troupe has regularly sold out 1,000-seat venues across the globe (Amsterdam, Calgary, Toronto, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland and Philadelphia, among many other cities), performed at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan and Big Day Out Festival in Australia since its birth in 2002 and call Los Angeles' Mayan Theater -- an elaborately appointed, 1927-built former motion-picture palace -- home when not on the road. Click here to view a sizzle reel of Lucha VaVOOM highlights.

Click here to watch the trailer for the award-winning documentary, titled Lucha VaVOOM: Inside America's Most Outrageous Show, released October 16, 2018 by TV4 Entertainment.

Lucha VaVOOM has been featured on Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel, BRAVO's Top Chef Masters, CNN, Carson Daily, CBS National News, BBC, ESPN, and VICE, among others.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You