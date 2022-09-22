Lucha VaVOOM Celebrates 20 Years With Two-Night Halloween Engagement

Lucha VaVOOM is celebrating 20 years of wowing audiences across the globe with a two-night Halloween glam/slam extravaganza, dubbed Bienvenido a la Twilight Zone (Welcome to the Twilight Zone), on Thursday, October 27th and Friday, October 28th at their historic home venue The Mayan Theatre (1038 S Hill St.) in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets for this 21+ event are on sale now for $45.00‒$90.00 at TicketWeb.com.

Last month marked the 20th anniversary for Lucha VaVOOM (LVV), Los Angeles' longest-running, most celebrated variety show, where authentic Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, and comedy collide. In February, LVV hosted their first live event since 2019 due to the coronavirus, selling out their Valentine's engagement, followed by two blowout nights in May (celebrating 11 years of Cinco de Mayo craziness) and their Summer Sabotage show in July. From Los Angeles to Tokyo, across the U.S. and Canada, and all the way to Australia, people go crazy for this perfect combination of world-class, professional lucha libre-style wrestling interspersed with insane, high-octane burlesque performances, death-defying aerial acts, comedy, music, lowriders, tequila, tamales, and more ─ all adding up to one unforgettable night.

In The Advocate's anniversary retrospective (titled "How Lucha VaVoom Became a Queer Wrestling & Performance Extravaganza" and featured in the new Sept/Oct issue), Desirée Guerrero's writes: "...the high-octane extravaganza has been an iconic entertainment institution for two decades now. And for a show seemingly centered on chi-chis and machismo, its history is surprisingly queer. Lucha VaVoom has evolved much over the years...the show has featured everything from famous comedian MCs like Margaret Cho and Jeffrey Ross to erotic aerialists like Violet Chachki of Drag Race fame along with other sexy gender-fluid performers. And of course, lots of buff, crazily costumed luchadors (of all genders) putting on a great show - some of whom have also been proudly out members of the LGBTQ+ community."

LVV's wrestling lineup at the upcoming October shows will feature a faceoff between Magno "The Man Mountain" Rudo and Taya Valkyrie (four-time Reina de Reinas champion and former WWE superstar) vs luchadora Dulce Tormenta and Rey Misterio (El Heredero) in the main match. Other wrestlers confirmed include: Wasteland War Party (duo featuring "The Non-binary Nightmare" Max The Impaler (aka They Are Max) and Fest Wrestling Tag Team Champ Heidi Howitzer), "Pretty" Peter Avalon, Techno Destructo (the archnemesis of heavy metal band GWAR and played by GWAR co-founder Hunter Jackson), El Bombero II, the utterly fearless Jack Cartwheel, Paquita (the drag wrestling version of the GRAMMY-nominated Mexican singer Paquita la del Barrio), Aéreo, Chupacabra, and fan favorites Los Crazy Chickens and Dirty Sanchez (the scatological master of lucha libre, wowing LVV crowds since 2008 with his underhand, dirty tricks and his signature move "A Taste Of The Awful!").

Burlesque dancers and aerialists confirmed include the incomparable Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière (internationally renowned neo-burlesque dancer hailing from Kahnawake, Quebec, whose accolades include being voted #1 burlesque performer in Canada, crowned 2018's New Orleans Queen of Burlesque, voted as one of the top 50 most influential figures in burlesque, and holds titles from the Burlesque Hall of Fame), fire and sword swallowing showgirl Emma Vauxdevil, Jessabelle Thunder (burlesque performer, pinup model, and first runner up at Miss Exotic World 2018), mistress of hoops Tosca (performance artist specializing in roue Cyr, an acrobatic discipline featuring a life-sized steel hoop, who was crowned Miss Viva Las Vegas 2015), and transcendent dancer, aerialist, and boylesque artist Làszlò Major (from New York's Company XIV's summer striptease show "Boylesque Bullfight" and Dita Von Teese's Glamonatrix Tour).

Delivering insanely off-the-cuff commentary both nights will be comedian host Blaine Capatch. Plus, returning as ring announcer is Ignacio Serricchio (Argentine actor known for his roles on General Hospital and The Young and the Restless), as well as celebrated referees Scarlette Donovan and Sergio "Platanito" Garcia.

For more info, visit LuchaVaVOOM.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.