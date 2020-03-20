Los Angeles Theaters Will Close Indefinitely Due to California Governor's Stay at Home Order

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a Stay at Home executive order. This has directly affected Los Angeles theaters, who have shut their doors for an indefinite amount of time.

Due to the executive order, Center Theater Group has canceled their productions of The Book of Mormon, The Antipodes, The Art Couple, & Canyon.

Pasadena Playhouse has released the following statement on their website regarding the cancellation of upcoming performances:

"The California Department of Public Health issued a mandate that all public gatherings, including upcoming shows and events from now until April 30."

BroadwayWorld learned recently that performances of HAMILTON have been suspended in Los Angeles, currently through March 31st.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has followed a similar schedule. They released the following statement on their website:

"The California Department of Public Health issued a mandate that all public gatherings, including concerts and presentations at Walt Disney Concert Hall, should be canceled through March 31, 2020 to protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19."

La Jolla Playhouse has also canceled upcoming performances, and announced that they will "Continue to monitor the situation closely for performances beyond March 31st."

Antaeus Theatre Company has canceled all remaining performances of Measure for Measure, which began February 13, and their Classic Sundays reading of The Roaring Girl.

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts has canceled all performances through March 31.





