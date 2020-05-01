Los Angeles Philharmonic's AT HOME WITH… Series Continues With John Adams

At Home With..., the series launched by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, Classical KUSC (Los Angeles), and Classical KDFC (San Francisco), continues to bring music to Los Angeles, the state of California and beyond. Next week's artist, LA Phil Creative Chair John Adams, comes to listeners from his home in Northern California for "At Home With John Adams." The series, which evolved in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary closures of cultural venues across the world, will continue weekly with different notable artists. Previous artists were LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and LA Phil Conductor Laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen.

"At Home With John Adams" begins Tuesday, May 5, at 6PM PDT.

Tuesday through Friday, a new episode of At Home With... will be broadcast locally on Classical KUSC and Classical KDFC; episodes will also be syndicated nationally through a partnership with PRX and available for streaming internationally.

Each At Home With... episode presents the guest's curated musical selections along with their personal reflections on the music and their experience of our current environment. Interviewed by KUSC's Brian Lauritzen, the artists welcome listeners into this experience, in order to bring people together and provide comfort and inspiration through music in these uncertain times.

John Adams has been the LA Phil's Creative Chair since 2009. His recent piano concerto Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?, written for Yuja Wang, the LA Phil and Gustavo Dudamel, was recently released on Deutsche Grammophon.

At Home With... can be heard Tuesday through Friday, 6PM-7PM, on KUSC and KDFC. Listen to KUSC over the air on 91.5 FM, streaming live on KUSC.org, on the free iOS and Android apps, and via smart speaker. Find all methods of listening at KUSC.org. KDFC can be hearda??all across the Bay Area, streaming live at KDFC.com, on KDFC's freea??iOSa??anda??Androida??apps, and smart speakers. Learn more at KDFC.com. The series will be syndicated nationally by PRX. Check local listings at PRX.org.





