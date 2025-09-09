Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio To Host Star-Studded Masterclass Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio has announced The Masterclass Series, a six-week program featuring six of Los Angeles's most esteemed theatre artists. Running from September 22 through October 27, this unique educational experience brings together Tony nominees, Tony winners, Broadway legends, and industry leaders to inspire the next generation of performers.

Each week, a new teaching artist will guide students through the traditional masterclass format, offering personalized feedback, performance insights, and professional wisdom. While not every student will perform in each class, the series emphasizes the invaluable process of learning by observation, as master teachers work directly with select participants. Every student will also have the opportunity to work onstage at some point during the series.

The 2025 Masterclass Faculty includes:

Rory O'Malley (Tony Nominee, The Book of Mormon, Hamilton) - September 22

John Rubinstein (Tony Winner, Children of a Lesser God, Pippin) - September 29

Michael Donovan (Award-Winning Casting Director) - October 6

Karen Morrow (Broadway Legend, I Had a Ball, The Mystery of Edwin Drood) - October 13

Rachael Lawrence (Renowned Vocal Coach, Music Director) - October 20

Mary Gordon Murray (Tony Nominee, Into the Woods, Little Me) - October 27

"The Masterclass Series offers an extraordinary chance for students to witness and learn from some of the finest professionals in musical theatre," said Dan Fishbach, Co-Director at LAMTS. "It's rare to have this caliber of artists together in one program, and we're thrilled to provide this opportunity to our community."

Classes will take place at the Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio. Enrollment is now open, but space is limited.

