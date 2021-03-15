Los Angeles LGBT Center and Dennis Hensley Present THE MISMATCH GAME ONLINE! VAX TO THE MAX EDITION

The MisMatch Game Online! is set to return with a new Vax to the Max edition for two shows only on Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4, at 7pm PDT. All the elements of the beloved, long-running comedy hit are back to deliver outrageous fun and laughter via Zoom. There will be gift card prizes for winning contestants chosen from the audience via lottery.



Producer and host Dennis Hensley will be joined by two different panels of some of LA's most creative, hilarious, and demented minds. The cast on Saturday 4/3 will include (in alphabetical order) Julie Brown (Queen Elizabeth), Danny Casillas (Reba Areba), Jackie Clarke (Liz Taylor), Maile Flanagan (Danny Bonaduce), Danielle Gaither (Wendy Williams), and Tom Lenk (Zooey Deschanel). On Sunday 4/4 the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Jackie Beat (Bea Arthur), Danté (Jack Nicholson), Nadya Ginsburg (Cher), Rebekah Kochan (Pamela Anderson), Felix Pire (Ricardo Montalbán), and Marc Samuel (Morgan Freeman). All appearances are subject to change.



The Advocate honored The MisMatch Game with a "10 Best Theatre" citation that said, "This recurring Los Angeles happening re-imagines the '70s TV game show The Match Game with full-camp press and excellent sub-lebrity impersonations."



Hensley and company are once again generously donating the proceeds to benefit the Center's full range of free and low-cost programs and services. Since its debut in 2004, The MisMatch Game has raised well over $160,000 for the Los Angeles LGBT Center.



Admission is $15 and available online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre. Zoom link will be provided with ticket purchase.