Los Angeles County Museum of Art Building Campaign Revived by $50 Million Gift

LACMA'S stalled building project has been revived thanks to a generous $50 million gift.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the gift comes from the W.M. Keck Foundation. The pledge raises the total commitments to $640 million.

This most recent private pledge is the second-largest to the project to date. Ither notable names have donated to the project, including a 2017 $150 million pledge from music legend David Geffen, casino and hotel mogul and LACMA trustee, Elaine Wynn also pledged $50 million.

$125 million in taxpayer funds for construction of the new building was also authorized by the Los Angeles community board.

Despite the generous gifts, the project has struggled to gain funding and has yet to reach its desired goal of $650 million.

There has been staunch opposition to the project on social media, including criticism of the proposed design and outcry over the demolition of four buildings to make way for the museum. It has also been speculated that inflated building costs have also slowed progress.

"It's thrilling. I am really grateful to the Keck Foundation," LACMA Director Michael Govan told the LA Times, "It's really exciting because it's about bringing new people into philanthropy for culture."

The organization is turning to the public to raise the remainder of its goal, estimating that the effort will take about three years.

"It'll be an enjoyable phase of the campaign through the building construction to engage as many people as possible to feel part of this big civic project," he said.





