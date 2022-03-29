Los Angeles Ballet Presents BLOOM in April

Los Angeles Ballet will present BLOOM, Thursday April 21 through Saturday, April 23 at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Following the Saturday, April 23 performance will be LAB's Annual Gala Night.

BLOOM offers Ghosts, Apollo and Bloom. Master contemporary choreographer Christopher Wheeldon makes his stage ethereal and substantial for Ghosts (LA Premiere), presenting a realm where ghosts manifest in a dark watery playground. Apollo, one of George Balanchine's most iconic and best-loved works, depicts the young god of music visited and instructed by three Muses. The second LA Premiere is Bloom by Belgian-Colombian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. The dance is inspired by Puja; a worship ritual from Hinduism where flower offerings are laid out at the doorstep 3 times each day.

Thurs, April 21, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

Sat, April 23, 5 p.m. (LAB Annual Gala Night)