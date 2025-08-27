Long Beach Symphony and The Rumba Foundation To Present Dan Brown’s WILD SYMPHONY in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Long Beach Symphony, in partnership with the RuMBa Foundation Family Concert Series, will present Wild Symphony, the acclaimed musical work by #1 New York Times bestselling author Dan Brown (The Da Vinci Code), on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at the Terrace Theater. Music Director Eckart Preu will conduct, with narration by Jonathan Price and whimsical projections that bring the story to life.

The one-hour concert introduces audiences to Maestro Mouse and his animal friends in a playful, multi-sensory adventure combining music, poetry, and storytelling. Aimed at children and families, Wild Symphony invites audiences to discover the joy of orchestral music while celebrating creativity and imagination.

“Wild Symphony perfectly reflects our mission—engaging, imaginative, and filled with moments that spark curiosity about orchestral music,” said Long Beach Symphony President Kelly Ruggirello. “Through the RuMBa Foundation Family Concerts, we are building bridges between music and young audiences.”

Author and composer Dan Brown added: “Music was a secret sanctuary for me as a child… With Wild Symphony, I wanted to create a magical world of pictures and poetry aimed at a new generation of young people.”

Event Details

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Location: Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center

Pre-concert activities: 1:00–3:00 p.m. & 4:00–5:00 p.m.

Concert: 3:00–4:00 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $20 | Kids FREE | Free parking

Pre-Concert Activities Include:

Instrument Petting Zoo – Try real orchestral instruments

Meet the Musicians & Conducting 101

Music crafts and activities connecting art and play

Ticket Information

Admission is free for children and $20 for adults. Tickets are available at longbeachsymphony.org.

About Long Beach Symphony

Celebrating its 91st season, Long Beach Symphony is one of Southern California’s leading regional orchestras, producing live performances and education programs that reach more than 70,000 community members annually. Led by Music Director Eckart Preu, the Symphony unites audiences of all ages and cultures through the transformative power of music. Learn more at longbeachsymphony.org.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP