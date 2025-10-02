Long Beach Shakespeare Company To Present Third Annual Poetry Series and THE LIFE AND UNDEATH OF LUCY WESTENRA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present its Third Annual Poetry Series October 3–5, 2025, at the historic Helen Borgers Theater in Bixby Knolls. The weekend festival will feature poetry, spoken word, music, and movement, transforming the theater into a hub for conversation between past and present, tradition and reinvention, community and stage.

The Poetry Series will conclude with the gothic drama The Life and Undeath of Lucy Westenra, written by Cara Sanchez and directed by Poetry Series Curator Linda Ravenswood. A psychological and gothic retelling of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the play explores the mind of Lucy Westenra—once a vision of Victorian chastity, now caught between nightmares and memories as she seeks vengeance against the evil that claimed her life.

Performances will be held at the Helen Borgers Theater, 4250 Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach. Tickets are $15 and available at lbshakespeare.org.

