Little Fish Theatre Reopens in New Temporary Venue with Beloved Short Play Festival PICK OF THE VINE

Little Fish Theatre will return to live performance this summer with the 23rd annual Pick of the Vine, a fast-paced festival of short plays opening August 8 and running through August 24.

This year’s event marks a major milestone for the company as it reopens in a new venue: The Pond at Little Fish Theatre, located on the campus of Beach Cities Health District in Redondo Beach.

This year’s theme, “Finding Your Way Home,” echoes Little Fish Theatre’s own journey as it re-establishes itself in a more intimate, in-the-round performance space. The selected short plays—curated from hundreds of submissions—explore personal, humorous, and heartfelt stories of self-discovery and reconnection.

The 2025 lineup includes works by California playwrights Damian Alejandro Arteaga, Richard Castle, Amy Dellagiarino, Sophie Goldstein, Uma Incrocci, Steven Korbar, Thomas J. Misuraca, Scott Mullen, and Raegan Payne. Featured titles include Growing Starseeds, Hollywood Forever, The Most Precious Thing, Finding Home, The Oyster, The Song of Mary Huling, Bear Judgement, Tomorrow, and 23 & Me & Them.

The acting ensemble features a mix of returning artists and new talent: Annie Vest, Ari Hader, Blair Elise, Branda Lock, Don Schlossman, Estefan Granucci, and Jennings Humphries. Directors Jose Donado, Audrey Forman, and Robyn Okrant each helm a portion of the festival, with Tara Donovan producing.

“This year’s festival is deeply human and wildly imaginative,” said Suzanne Dean, Co-Artistic Director. “No matter where you come from or where you’re going, these stories remind us that home is always worth finding.”