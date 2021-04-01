Podcasts
Listen: Rainn Wilson, Yvette Nicole Brown and More Star in DARK AIR WITH TERRY CARNATION Podcast

The podcast also stars Karan Soni, Al Madrigal, Aaron Lee, and Jennifer Lee.

Apr. 1, 2021  
Today, April 1st, Audioboom Original Podcasts and "The Office" star Rainn Wilson have launched Dark Air with Terry Carnation - a fictional, darkly comedic podcast that explores the on and off-air life of Terry himself, played by Rainn - host of a late-night, AM talk-radio show featuring outrageous callers and bizarre topics including UFOs, the paranormal, the occult, the Illuminati, etc.


The podcast stars Rainn Wilson as Terry Carnation, Karan Soni as Jeet Bhatra, Al Madrigal as Al Moreno, Yvette Nicole Brown as Dr. Lizzie, Aaron Lee as Dr. Kesden, and Jennifer Lee as Veronica, the Pet Psychic. Guest stars include Susan Sarandon, Tom Lennon, Angela Kinsey, Creed Bratton, Jimmy Pardo, Nathan Fillion, Kevin Smith, Jason Reitman, and more.

Listen below!


