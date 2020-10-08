Learn About Jewish Suffragists at A New Zoom Event From The Braid/Jewish Women's Theatre

Two prestigious professors will discuss the important, but often forgotten Jewish suffragists.

In three weeks it will be time to vote, and women can now cast their ballots because of the hard-fought right that suffragists won for all women one hundred years ago.

Among these suffragists were many incredible Jewish women who were largely forgotten by history, but who will be remembered at a special Zoom event presented by The Braid/Jewish Women's Theatre (JWT) on Sunday, October 25, at 11 am PDT, 2 pm EDT.

Two prestigious professors, Dr. Ellen DuBois of UCLA and Dr. Melissa R. Klapper of Rowan University, will share their wealth of knowledge about the little-known Jewish suffragists with award-winning screenwriter Arlene Sarner at a relevant and exciting Sunday Morning at the Braid, just a week before one of the most important elections in American history.

JWT's Sunday Morning at The Braid event is free to attend, but JWT hopes viewers will consider choosing a virtual ticket from its website. For the link to register and more information on how to use Zoom, visit: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org/zoom.

As is customary for Sunday Morning at the Braid events, there will be a presentation of an original dramatic story, written by Sarner, based on the writings of Jewish suffragist Ernestine Rose.

"Our audience will meet two eminent professors, experts in the field of suffrage and activism discussing an important but largely ignored chapter of the contribution of Jewish women," says JWT Artistic Director Ronda Spinak.

"No history of the suffrage, birth control, or peace movements in the United States is complete without analyzing the impact of Jewish women. So I am very excited for our viewers to engage with Klapper and DuBois, who will shed a light on some of those earliest feminists," adds Sarner.

Ellen DuBois PhD, is a professor of history and gender studies. She has taught at the University at Buffalo and UCLA. Her pioneering work focuses on the history of political feminism, especially the struggle for the vote. She is the author or editor of many books, including the anthology Unequal Sisters: A Reader in Multicultural U.S. Women's History;Through Women's Eyes: An American History with Documents; and her just published Suffrage: Women's Long Battle for the Vote.Dr. Melissa R. Klapper is professor of history and director of women's & gender studies at Rowan University, where she teaches American and women's history. She is the author of Jewish Girls Coming of Age in America, 1860-1920 (2005); Small Strangers: The Experiences of Immigrant Children in the United States, 1880-1925 (2007); and Ballots, Babies, and Banners of Peace: American Jewish Women's Activism, 1890-1940 (2013), which won the National Jewish Book Award in Women's Studies.

Her research has been awarded numerous grants and fellowships, and she lectures frequently in academic and community settings. Her most recent book is Ballet Class: An American History (2020).Klapper and DuBois are the latest in a series of noteworthy and significant speakers who have shared their knowledge with JWT audiences. Previous guests include Rabbis Naomi Levy, Toba August, and Laura Geller; LA Superior Court Judges Renee Korn and Angela J. Davis; writers Rob Eshman, Angella Nazarian, Judy Zeidler, Amelia Saltsman, Maggie Anton, and Gina Nahai; politicians Jackie Goldberg, Joy Picus, Alicia Weintraub, and Laura Friedman; as well as numerous artists, attorneys, composers, musicians, philanthropists, and movie and tv executives.

Jewish Women's Theatre, voted one of the "Best Live Theatres on the Westside" four years in a row by The Argonaut, and recently voted Santa Monica's "Most Loved" performance venue, presents American Jewish stories, art, and other programming that highlight Jewish contributions to contemporary life. Now in its 13th (bat mitzvah) season, JWT's salon theatre of original dramatic shows, each written to a specific theme, displays the diverse and eclectic community of writers, artists, and creators who celebrate Jewish life, one story at a time. Learn more about JWT at: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org.

For virtual tickets to TRAILBAZING SUFFRAGISTS featuring Dr. DuBois and Dr. Klapper, visit: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org/zoom.

