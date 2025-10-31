Latino Theater Company Will Host Free, Annual Holiday Pageant LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN

Performances are December 5 and 6.
Latino Theater Company will return with La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin, the company’s signature holiday pageant that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 2002.
Join the tens of thousands who have become transfixed by the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531.
Starring Esperanza América as the indigenous Virgen de Guadalupe — the Virgin of the Americas — and Sal Lopez as Juan Diego, the cast features over 100 actors, singers, musicians and indigenous Aztec dancers as well as children and seniors from the community.
Videos