Latino Theater Company Will Host Free, Annual Holiday Pageant LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN

Latino Theater Company will return with La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin, the company’s signature holiday pageant that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 2002.

Join the tens of thousands who have become transfixed by the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531.

Starring Esperanza América as the indigenous Virgen de Guadalupe — the Virgin of the Americas — and Sal Lopez as Juan Diego, the cast features over 100 actors, singers, musicians and indigenous Aztec dancers as well as children and seniors from the community.

Performances are December 5 and 6.

