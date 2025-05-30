Larry Davidson's STUMBLING ON CEREMONY is Coming to the Hollywood Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stumbling on Ceremony: From Ayahuasca Confessions to My Daughter's Wedding, written and performed by Larry Davidson will have 3 performances at the Zephyr Theatre as part of Hollywood Fringe 2025 June 5th at 8:30 PM, June 22nd at 5:30 PM and Saturday, June 28th at 2:15 PM. This 70 minute solo-play is developed with and directed by Heather Dowling, produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson, Soaring Solo Studios. Graphic design by Justin and Marylou of 3-cubed studios is based on the artwork of 60s psychedelia icon Robert Crumb (R. Crumb).

When a divorced single dad is asked by his daughter to give a very important speech on her most special day, he questions his ability to complete the task. Needing help, he goes to a Spiritual Ceremony where he meets Mother Ayahuasca to be his muse. Problem is, the ceremony is the day before the wedding. Will he be able to sift through the sordid details of his life to find the nuggets of wisdom to pass on to his daughter? Or will he run out of time before the wedding?

Writer-performer Larry Davidson was born in Brooklyn. He received a BA in Motion Picture and Television Production from UCLA and an MA in English Literature from CSUN. Following his studies at UCLA, he became a documentary filmmaker. He currently teaches film to high school students. He was a member of Dream Circus Theatre, for whom he served as performer, writer, lighting designer and stage manager, performing at Electric Daisy Carnival, Burning Man, and Lollapalooza. At 55, Larry faced death, and came face to face with the reality of his mortality. Taking into account the parts of his life that were left unlived, he decided to return to his love of theater. This is his second Fringe show.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 26% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 24% Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 15% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds