Laguna Playhouse to Present SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

"You Should Be Dancing" at LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE as it presents the hottest musical of the Summer, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, based on the Paramount/RSO Picture and the story by Nik Cohn, adapted for the stage by Robert Stigwood in collaboration with Bill Oaks, musical arrangements and orchestrations by David Abbinanti, featuring songs by The Bee Gees, musical direction by Ricky Pope and directed & choreographed by Karen Babcock Brassea. Comments Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard, "'What Kind of Fool" would miss this sizzling musical to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday and Summer in Laguna Beach? It would be a 'Tragedy' if you missed this show that spent many 'Nights on Broadway' and is sure to be the theatre party of the season!" SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER begins previews on Wednesday, June 29; will open on Sunday, July 3 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.



Tony Manero doesn't have much going for him during the weekdays. He still lives at home and works as a paint store clerk in his Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood. On the weekends, however, he is the king of the dance floor at the local disco where he and his friends go to dance the night away. When a big dance competition is announced, he wrangles the beautiful and talented Stephanie to be his partner. As the two train for the big night, they start to fall for each other as well. Packed with disco classics including the Bee Gees' hits "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," "Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than A Woman," the musical is filled with explosive energy and sensational choreography.



ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

KAREN BABCOCK BRASSEA (Director/Choreographer) has roots as a performer on Broadway, the West End, Japan, and Austria as well as touring the United States extensively. As a natural progression from performing professionally, Karen branched into directing, choreographing and teaching and has done so, first as a free-lance professional since 2001. She has many regional, international and academic directing and choreographic credits, both musicals and straight plays, several of which have won awards. Karen holds an MFA in directing from Mason Gross School of the Arts/Rutgers and a BFA in drama (musical theatre option) from Carnegie Mellon University from which she graduated with honors. She is presently beginning her fifth year as an Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts (and Dance!), Director and Choreographer at Kansas Wesleyan University.



RICKY POPE (Musical Director) For Laguna Playhouse he previously served as musical director for A Chorus Line, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change!, Mamma Mia! and also played Reverend Moore in Footloose. He musical directed Hairspray and Rock Of Ages, Jr. at Surflight Theatre. He was seen on the national tours of Annie, All Shook Up, Titanic and The Music Man (with John Tartaglia) at the Wick Theatre in Florida. Other favorite shows include Newsies, Smokey Joe's Cafe, South Pacific, Sweeney Todd, and A Man Of No Importance. He is most proud of appearing in four editions of Broadway Backwards for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



The Cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER will feature: Dorian Quinn as "Tony Manero," Natalie Kastner as "Stephanie Mangano," Daniella Castoria as "Annette," Bryce Bayer as "Bobby C.," Ryan Mulvaney as "Monty" & "Mr. Fusco," Jonathan Santos as "Joey," William Nelson as "Double J.," Benji Godley-Fisher as "Gus," Jonathan Van Dyke as "Frank Manero," Judy Mina-Ballard as "Flo Manero," Izzy Valdez Ayres-Kaplan as "Linda Manero," Patrick Murray as "Frank Manero, Jr.," Erika Harper as "Pauline," Dwan Hayes as "Candy," Presley Nicholson as "Connie," and Ava Cusiter as "Doreen." The Ensemble will feature: Haley Ayers, Kristen Daniels, A.J. Love, Ellery Smith, Lucy Swinson, Kyle Urbaniak and Katie Van Horn.

The Design Team for SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is as follows: Scenic Design is by Chris Strangfeld; Lighting Design by Clifford Spulock; Sound Design by Ian Scot. The Production Supervisor is Gail Anderson.



The season is generously underwritten by The Hale Family.



ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER will preview on Wednesday, June 29 at 7:30pm; Thursday, June 30 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; Friday, July 1 at 7:30pm & Saturday, July 2 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; will open on Sunday, July 3 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, July 17 at 5:30pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.



Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm & 5:30pm. There will be added performances on Tuesday, July 5 at 7:30pm & Thursday, July 14 at 2:00pm. There will be no performance on Wednesday, July 13 at 7:30pm.

Tickets range from $55 - $95 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 12p.m. to 4p.m.; Sundays open 2 hours prior to show time until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.