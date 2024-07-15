Laguna Playhouse to Present COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE in August

Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence on August 6.
With the funniest lineup this side of the canyon, LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present another night of hilarity with its ongoing series, COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE. COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE will perform on Tuesday, August 6 at 7:30pm at the Laguna Playhouse.
Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, this evening of stand-up is sure to get you laughing. Tapping into his extensive list of talented comedian friends, Mark Christopher Lawrence is joined by hilarious comedians from all over Southern California, in the Playhouse’s ongoing Comedy Night series. Audience members can grab drink specials and free small bites in the lobby.
THE LINE-UP…
Erica Rhodes first got her start on the NPR radio show, “A Prairie Home Companion” when she was 12 years old. Now she is a nationally touring headliner whose specials can be found on Amazon: “La Vie En Rhodes and “Love You More.” Her albums, “Sad Lemon” and “Ladybug” both hit #1 on Apple music. She has also appeared on such TV shows as “Bring The Funny,” “Modern Family,” “Veep,” and “New Girl.” She has appeared at numerous festivals including: Just For Laughs in Montreal and Moontower in Austin.
Winner of San Diego’s Funniest Person contest, comedian Jesse Egan tours with Vicki Barbolak from “America’s Got Talent.” Jesse hosts the TV talk show “Tonight in San Diego,” and has appeared on “Dry Bar Comedy,” Fox, KPBS, CW6, and in the documentary film Stage Time.
COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE will perform on Tuesday, August 6 at 7:30pm at the Laguna Playhouse,606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
Tickets range from $44 - $54 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change. For mature audiences.
The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.
Upcoming Comedy Nights at the Playhouse for this season are all currently on sale: November 12, 2024; January 28, 2025; March 18, 2025, and June 24, 2025.
For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.
Videos