Laguna Playhouse to Present COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE in August

With the funniest lineup this side of the canyon, LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present another night of hilarity with its ongoing series, COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE. COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE will perform on Tuesday, August 6 at 7:30pm at the Laguna Playhouse.

Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, this evening of stand-up is sure to get you laughing. Tapping into his extensive list of talented comedian friends, Mark Christopher Lawrence is joined by hilarious comedians from all over Southern California, in the Playhouse’s ongoing Comedy Night series. Audience members can grab drink specials and free small bites in the lobby.

THE LINE-UP…

HOST: MARK CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE

Mark has been nominated for two Emmy Awards for his work on the short film The Flourish and on his co-produced short $TACK$. Mark Christopher Lawrence is a recipient of the San Diego Critics Circle’s Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Actor Of The Year. He’s a national headliner that has worked with the likes of Sinbad, Jerry Seinfeld Rodney Dangerfield , and Jeff Foxworthy as well as having headlined clubs and colleges and churches all over the USA and Canada. This year MCL has garnered a lead role in a film for the holiday season Bringing Back Christmas as well as the lead role in the PureFlix.com miniseries “Fragment: Oblivion” and also a recently released film for PureFlix called Nothing is Impossible.

Mark Christopher Lawrence is best known for his series regular role as Big Mike on the NBC TV series “CHUCK.” He can be seen on the Tyler Perry TV drama “All The Queens Men” streaming now on BET+. He can also be seen as a guest star on the new sitcom “Sprung” on Freevee TV. He is in pre-production on several projects as a writer and/or producer. Don’t miss his DryBar Comedy special Mark Christopher Lawrence: Clean Outta Compton.

HEADLINER: ERICA RHODES

Erica Rhodes first got her start on the NPR radio show, “A Prairie Home Companion” when she was 12 years old. Now she is a nationally touring headliner whose specials can be found on Amazon: “La Vie En Rhodes and “Love You More.” Her albums, “Sad Lemon” and “Ladybug” both hit #1 on Apple music. She has also appeared on such TV shows as “Bring The Funny,” “Modern Family,” “Veep,” and “New Girl.” She has appeared at numerous festivals including: Just For Laughs in Montreal and Moontower in Austin.

FEATURED ACT: JESSE EGAN

Winner of San Diego’s Funniest Person contest, comedian Jesse Egan tours with Vicki Barbolak from “America’s Got Talent.” Jesse hosts the TV talk show “Tonight in San Diego,” and has appeared on “Dry Bar Comedy,” Fox, KPBS, CW6, and in the documentary film Stage Time.

OPENING ACT: HEATHER MARIE

Heather has performed all over the world. She has been to over 20 countries to perform, including war zones like Afghanistan for our deployed U.S. Military, bringing a piece of happiness from back home to the men and women who serve our country. She performs with many of the hottest and funniest comedians out there today. Heather has done T.V. appearances, including hit shows like “Weeds” on Showtime. She performed live on KTLA 5 for millions of viewers. Heather has also been in several movies and recently hosted the 5th Annual San Diego Film Awards Show for KPBS. Her stand up is a fun take on growing up with all male figures, her Italian traditions. Her newest material is a take on being married to a Navy SEAL. She is an observational comic with physical humor. You can follow Heather on Twitter @HMZCOMEDY, on Facebook, YouTube all under Heather Marie Comedy. Or visit her website HeatherMarieComedy.com.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE will perform on Tuesday, August 6 at 7:30pm at the Laguna Playhouse,606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Tickets range from $44 - $54 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change. For mature audiences.

The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

Upcoming Comedy Nights at the Playhouse for this season are all currently on sale: November 12, 2024; January 28, 2025; March 18, 2025, and June 24, 2025.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Comments