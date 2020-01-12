Laguna Playhouse Presents Youth Theatre Production Of Musical THE PERFECT DOG

Laguna Playhouse will present THE PERFECT DOG, THE MUSICAL with music and lyrics by David Abbinanti, book by Jill Abbinanti, and inspired by the book "The Perfect Dog" by John O'Hurley. Sam, a twelve-year old perfectionist, is searching for a flawless dog to enter in the town's dog contest. Unable to find a canine that measures up, Sam must resort to training the family dog, Max, who is less than eager to obey commands. THE PERFECT DOG, THE MUSICAL will perform beginning Friday, January 17 through 19, 2020 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

With all the wonderful kinds of dogs in the world, is there really just one kind that is better than all the rest? John O'Hurley's delightfully charming and Seuss-like book answers that question with a surprisingly perfect answer. David Abbinanti (Broadway's Saturday Night Fever & Ring of Fire) & Jill Abbinanti (TV's LAW & ORDER: SVU and PAN-AM) have transformed this delightful story into a Theatre for Young Audiences musical about perfectionism, friendship and the acceptance of others. This heartwarming musical about man's best friend and their people is sure to be treasured by dog lovers and non-dog lovers alike.

Produced by special arrangement with THEATRICAL RIGHTS WORLDWIDE.

THE PERFECT DOG, THE MUSICAL marks Playhouse Director of Education and Outreach's Laguna Playhouse's directorial debut. Says Ms. Russell, "We're very excited to be presenting this wonderfully touching story about the relationships between dogs and their people. Laguna Playhouse is a dog-friendly environment, and we are well aware of how many perfect dogs there are!"

Tickets range from $28 for adults and $18 for youth under 15 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.