La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Announces 2022-23 Fall & Holiday Special Events

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced its 2022 Fall and holiday season of special event shows! "Don't Dream It, Be It..." as you join Barry Bostwick, the film's "Brad Majors," for a 47th Anniversary screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW; then check out the phenomenally fierce footwork and female force of nature that is Chloé Arnold's SYNCOPATED LADIES LIVE!; bring the whole family to the kid-centric sensation DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL; and celebrate the holiday season with both NAVIDAD EN MEXICO by Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno, and for the third time, back by popular demand, the wildly popular, CHRISTMAS WITH CELTS! We end 2022 with a little something for everyone at your La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts!

Chloé Arnold's

SYNCOPATED LADIES LIVE!

Friday, October 14 - 8 pm

$20- $52

SYNCOPATED LADIES is a female tap dance band from Los Angeles, created by Emmy Award nominated, tap dancer and choreographer, Chloé Arnold, protégé of Debbie Allen. Their viral videos have amassed over 100 million views. They have worked with mega-star Beyoncé, appeared on Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance" as the winner of the first dance crew battle, performed on "Good Morning America," at the U.S. Open, and they have also performed to sold-out audiences in their full-length concert, SYNCOPATED LADIES: LIVE!

These are exceptionally talented "ladies" you won't want to miss!

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL

PROGRAMS FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES

Saturday, October 15 - 11 am & 2 pm

$15 - $23

Based on the worldwide bestselling hit book series, DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL is a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of "Dog Man," who, with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dave Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants. Recommended for ages 6 - 10.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

47TH ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR TOUR!

FEATURING ORIGINAL "BRAD MAJORS" -Barry Bostwick!

Friday, October 21 - 8 pm

$20 - $75 (VIP Tickets - $100)

Celebrate the 47th Anniversary of the ultimate cult classic film, THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW! Join the film's "Brad Majors," Barry Bostwick, for a screening of the original unedited movie with the live shadow cast "Midnight Insanity" -- and audience participation! Plus, a memorabilia display, costume contest, and more! Prop Bags will be sold at the venue by the shadow cast.

Get exclusive tickets to the V.I.P. "Meet & Greet" with Barry Bostwick himself, have a personal photo opportunity & get an autograph. VIP tickets are limited, so order early!

VIP Meet & Greet info:

Special Rocky Horror VIP Laminate

Get a photo taken with Barry Bostwick with your own camera

Bring your own personal item to autograph or pick out a photo of Barry's collection to get signed



NAVIDAD EN MEXICO

by Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno

Sunday, December 4 - 3 pm

$17 - $64

The Ballet Folklórico Mexicano's primary and most popular production is NAVIDAD EN MEXICO, which has been entertaining family audiences each December for over 50 years. Experience a Christmas celebration of Mexico's rich folk music and dance traditions. This vibrant performance features incredible dancing, a live Mariachi band, a traditional Christmas processional (Posada), and more!

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CELTS

Friday December 23 - 8 pm

$20 - $69

The wildly famous PBS show CHRISTMAS WITH THE CELTS returns to La Mirada Theatre by popular demand - for a 3rd time! This high-stepping spirited show presents a perfect combination of modern Christmas hits, lively Irish Carols, spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, and lush string arrangements, giving audiences a most memorable Christmas experience. CHRISTMAS WITH THE CELTS isn't just a concert; it's a celebration of the holiday spirit, perfect for the whole family!

All events will perform at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, LaMiradaTheatre.com or call the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Some group, student and child discounts available. Ticket prices subject to change.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La MiradaBoulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS COVID PROTOCOLS

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts continues to follow the County and State Public Health guidelines and will follow the protocols in place at the time of any given performance.