La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts Presents Broadway's Terron Brooks THE SOUL OF BROADWAY

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced a "Best of Broadway" special event, THE SOUL OF BROADWAY starring Terron Brooks ("Eddie Kendricks" in NBC's Emmy Award-winning mini-series "The Temptations," Broadway's "Simba" in Disney's The Lion King and "Seaweed" in Hairspray), with a special guest appearance by critically acclaimed singer/songwriter, Dove award winner, and three-time Grammy nominee Crystal Lewis.

A two-time NAACP Award and Ovation Award nominee, Brooks is best known for portraying "Eddie Kendricks" in NBC's Emmy Award-winning mini-series "The Temptations," having starred in Broadway's The Lion King as "Simba," and in Hairspray as "Seaweed."

The evening will boast an array of newly-arranged Broadway favorites. These re-imagined songs will take audiences through a journey of love, loss, and the hope of a new tomorrow.

THE SOUL OF BROADWAYpulls back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to live out impossible dreams. This is Broadway at its best and not to be missed!

Ticket prices range from $15.00 - $55.00 (prices subject to change). Tickets can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website LaMiradaTheatre.com by visiting the La Mirada Theatre Box Office, or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 am until 5:30 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 12 noon until 4 pm and closed on non-performance Sundays. On performance days, the Box Office will remain open until one half-hour after curtain.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.