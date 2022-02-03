LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! Comes to 2nd Story Theatre This Month

Coming soon to the Los Angeles/Hermosa Beach area, with a limited two weekend run, is P3 Theatre's production of Terrence McNally's Tony Award-Winning 'Love! Valor! Compassion!'. This witty, thought provoking, and deeply affecting play follows eight gay men as they congregate over three summers at one of their country houses, and hash out their passions, resentments, and fears about their own lives, relationships, and what it means to be a gay man navigating the world. Love! Valour! Compassion! opens on February 25, 2022 at the 2nd Story Theatre in Hermosa Beach, 710 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA, 90254.



Though the play is now over 25 years old, it remains timeless with its important themes, specific characters, and humorous dialogue. It captures a moment in time for the gay experience, when AIDS was a new and constant threat, and violent acts of hate were more common occurances. The play is a deep, passionate dive into a colorful group of characters as they cheat on each other, make dinner together, discuss their favorite musicals, and so much more.

"It is rare to find a piece as funny and tear-jerking as this one that is as topically relevant today as it was decades ago,," states Peterson. "Gay, bi, straight, ally - you name it - anyone who experiences the beauty of this piece will be able to relate to at least one of the underlying themes in this production."

Love! Valour! Compassion! marks the first show of P3 Theatre Company's 2022 Mainstage Season that will be presented at the Hermosa Beach Community Center. Complete season information is available at www.P3Theatre.biz.

WHERE: 2nd Story Theatre - 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

WHEN: February 25, 2022 through March 6, 2022

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM; Sundays @ 2:00 PM

TICKETS: $38 for adult general admission, $33 for senior/student/military

TICKET LINK: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/p3-theatre-company/love-valour-compassion-80284