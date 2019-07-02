LOVE, MADNESS, AND SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN Extends Into July At The Hudson Guild Theatre

The award-winning solo show LOVE, MADNESS, AND SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN written and performed by James J Cox and directed by Trace Oakley will extend at The Hudson Guild Theatre.

The powerful show returns for three performances July 7, 12, 14, 2019. Tickets on sale at The Fringe Fest site: http://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5920?tab=tickets.

Love, Madness, And Somewhere In Between is a no holds barred glimpse into a mystical journey filled with love, pain, insanity and redemption. Scattered along the way is a sprinkling of ironic comic commentary that can only come from a true survivor. "Jimmy" is not so much a hero but more a human being traversing an abusive childhood, a descent into alcoholism and finally plunging into a world of fantastical personification which dwell amidst humanity's darkest sins. Does Pure Love in fact transform and redeem, or are some lives beyond salvation?

The Hudson Guild Theatre, located at 6539 Santa Monica Bl. Los Angeles, CA. 90038/ General Admission: $20.00. Running time: 60 minutes. Tickets on sale: http://hff19.org/5920 Also available: www.onstage411.com/lovemadness.





