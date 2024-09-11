LITTLE WOMEN BALLET Returns This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Women Ballet will return with an autumn site-specific immersive experience – the second in the 2024 Trilogy - from September 27-29 for five unique performances at Heritage Square Museum, where audience members enjoy being inside the beloved story of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. Each immersive experience is entirely unique featuring a different season, music, desserts and refreshments, and different parts of the Little Women story told through dance. Audiences will venture into this classic tale for an immersive ballet experience. Join Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy inside the Victorian houses of Los Angeles as they tell their story of sisterhood, love, loss, and family. Meet all the characters up close, go on an immersive walking tour of the Heritage Square Museum, enjoy autumn-themed desserts and refreshments, and join the cast in Victorian dancing at the end of each performance.

When attendees arrive, each guest receives a goodie bag with items to be used throughout the experience, including a colored ribbon which lets the guests know the route they will follow. Complementary Autumn beverages and desserts are provided, and the finale invites guests to join in on Victorian Folk dancing with the cast. Guests are also invited to a meet and greet including complementary photos with the cast following each performance.

Pioneering more ballets about women and their stories, Little Women Ballet pairs heartwarming life lessons with progressive ideas about women’s roles in 19th century America. Be part of the story as Little Women Ballet dancers perform in the historic mansions and beautiful private grounds of this iconic landmark. Heritage Square is the living history and open-air architecture museum which includes eight historic structures located beside the Arroyo Seco Parkway in the Montecito Heights neighborhood in the southern Arroyo Seco area.



A combination of over 20 dedicated and professional ballet dancers ranging in age from 10-75, donned in 19th century handmade costumes make up the cast. Several of the musical compositions used for the production are composed by Daniel Robbins, combined with several classic Victorian pieces. Dr. Robbins is a noteworthy music educator, composer, orchestrator, and classic film music reconstructionist.

The third and final Little Women Ballet site-specific immersive experience in the trilogy will take place between November 22-24 at the Heritage Square Museum with a new seasonal theme and new parts of the novel. On December 7 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, Little Women Ballet will present a full-length original ballet based on the novel, manifesting the coming of age of sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy. As they navigate an ever-changing world of war, poverty, love, and loss, they learn to embrace their artistic gifts and share them with the world as a source of comfort. A delightful tale of family, friends, finding yourself, and growing up, Little Women will warm the hearts of audiences of all ages.



The autumn Little Women Ballet Immersive Experience takes place with five performances on Friday, September 27 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, September 28 for two performances; 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, September 29 for two performances; 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $60pp (includes an autumn goodie bag with items to be used throughout the performance; complementary autumn beverages and desserts, and a tour of Heritage Square Museum through dance). Heritage Square Museum is located at 3800 Homer Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031.



For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://www.littlewomenballet.com or call (626) 792-0873.



Little Women Ballet, established in 2023 by Emma Andres, is a series of dance works about the classic tale Little Women --- with the culmination being a full-length ballet. This work is a tribute to Louisa May Alcott and other female authors and launches a movement toward more ballets surrounding women and their stories. As a female choreographer, director, and teacher, Andres, who is just 25 years old, believes it is crucial that young artists see stories that are uplifting, inspiring, and, most of all, center around characters they can relate to and admire.

The ballet features choreography that captures the essence of the characters and the pivotal moments in their lives. The dancers are coached in both their technical artistry and character development. The ballet is set to music composed by Daniel Robbins and other classic pieces from composers such as Debussy and Brahmns, which complement the emotional depth of the story. It's a beautiful fusion of dance and literature, bringing the beloved characters and their experiences to life on stage.

Little Women Ballet has evolved into many forms, including several Dynamic Productions and a short film. Little Women Ballet, the Immersive Experience Trilogy is currently taking place at Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles. In addition, Little Women Ballet offers open ballet classes with the cast.

Heritage Square Museum explores the settlement and development of Southern California during its first 100 years of statehood through historic restoration and preservation. The eight historic structures located at the museum, constructed during the Victorian Era, were saved from demolition and serve as a perfect background to educate the public about the everyday lives of Southern Californians from the close of the 19th Century into the early decades of the 20th Century. Over the past fifty years, Heritage Square Museum has acquired and begun the restoration of eight historically significant buildings from different Los Angeles neighborhoods. Located on acres of period appropriate landscaped grounds, the museum is the place where history comes alive!

ArtistsPlus Productions, Inc. is the collective creation of three outstanding director-choreographers from Southern California. After collaborating on numerous projects, Diane De Franco Browne, Shauna Goddard-Barger and Jackie Kopcsak united their creative visions, coming together to form their own production company. ArtistsPlus Productions enhances the performing arts experiences by bringing the power and imagination of excellent dance-making to collaborative creative partnerships throughout Southern California and around the world.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL