LITTLE TOKYO GOES NUCLEAR: THREE DECADES AT THE ATOMIC CAFÉ is Coming to CTG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Center Theatre Group has revealed its newest commissioned community play reading happening at two Boyle Heights libraries in March. Little Tokyo Goes Nuclear: Three Decades at The Atomic Café is written by Alison Minami and directed by Fran de Leon, and will receive readings on Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at Malabar Library and again on Tuesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at Robert Louis Stevenson Library. Admission to both readings is free.

The cast includes CJ Cruz, Mika Dyo, Janet Song, Tamlyn Tomita, and Thomas Winter. Desiree Fernandez will serve as the Assistant Director and Stage Manager for the readings.

Little Tokyo Goes Nuclear follows the fictional love story of Troy and Kei amidst the racial tensions of the ‘60s to the emerging reparations movement for Japanese Americans incarcerated during WWII and the café’s punk rock heyday in the ‘80s.

These readings will feature the first installment of a planned trilogy. “Chapter One: The Sixties” sets the stage for Troy and Kei’s budding relationship, following them through generational conflicts with their parents and the cost of their own generation from the unending Vietnam War. As young adults, Troy and Kei struggle to find common ground as each shapes their own meaning of loyalty, sacrifice, and family.

Tucked away in Little Tokyo, The Atomic Café served as a sanctuary for the Japanese American and Los Angeles communities from 1946 until 1989. Through the years, the café was the communal space for hard decisions, farewells, homecomings, and community.

“I am absolutely thrilled to feature the first chapter of Alison’s incredible, big, bold, and uniquely-Angeleno play at two of my favorite libraries in all of Los Angeles,” said Jesus Reyes, CTG’s Director of Learning and Community Partnerships. “Not only am I excited to introduce you to your new favorite playwright, but I’m doubly excited to also shine a light on one of LA’s best kept historical secrets, The Atomic Café, which was equal parts punk rock haven and communal gathering spot, and makes for a fantastic backdrop to what we think has the makings of a landmark new play.”

Since 2013, Center Theatre Group has partnered with local artists, organizations, schools, libraries, and other groups to enrich cultural conversations in LA neighborhoods and to encourage Angelenos to bring the art of theatre deeper into their lives, and to use it to share and explore their own stories.

Through free workshops, events, productions, discussions, and other activities that take place at traditional and nontraditional venues, CTG connects with community members and artists throughout the city and join in and facilitate inclusive and thoughtful cultural conversations.

Little Tokyo Goes Nuclear is just the latest in a series of community play readings, which provide community members the opportunity to feel the power of live theatre in their own neighborhood. At community spaces and libraries across Los Angeles, CTG teams up with local playwrights and artists to bring captivating stories to life—stories that will make you laugh, cry, and reflect. This play commission was funded in part by the CTG Affiliates, a group of dedicated volunteers and philanthropic supporters.

Comments