LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD Opens October 29 At Theatre West

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD is Storybook Theatre's award-winning musical retelling of the famous fairy tale. There is a Granny at the Pianny, a funny wolf, and an adorable Little Riding Hood. There are opportunities for audience participation as Little Red Riding Hood goes through the woods to Granny's house. Fun for the whole family.

Book, music and lyrics by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Directed and produced by Barbara Mallory. A Storybook Theatre musical. Storybook Theatre is a program of Theatre West. Set design: Ashley Taylor. Costume design: Mylette Nora.

Little Red Riding Hood. A musical for children and their families. At Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is close to Universal City and North Hollywood. There is parking in a privately-operated lot across the street (fee charged). October 29, 2022- January 28, 2023. Saturdays at 1 p.m. Dark on December 24 and 31, All seats $15. Reservations: (323) 851-7977. Online ticketing: www.theatrewest.org

Special accommodations for birthday parties and school field trips can be made at (323) 851-4839.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patton, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals.

Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri and A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber. Our season continues with WestFest (a festival of new works), Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground in late October, Winter Wishes: A Holiday Cabaret Theatre in December, and Moose on the Loose by Dina Morrone in April 2023. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, and Lloyd E. Rigler- Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. As of this writing, that means that audience members must wear masks and adult patrons be vaccinated (and able to show a vaccine card or digital record).