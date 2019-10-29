LITTLE BLACK DRESS THE MUSICAL To Have LA Premiere At The Kirk Douglas Theatre

From Coco Chanel's 1926 Ford dress, Audrey's Breakfast at Tiffany's, Lady Di's revenge dress to Liz Hurley's jaw dropping Versace, the little black dress' silhouette has changed over the years - but like the many women who wear them - it's capacity for reinvention seems limitless. The LBD in every woman's wardrobe is the inspiration behind, LITTLE BLACK DRESS The Musical a brand new production featuring an original script and score from the hilarious women of Spank! The Fifty Shades Parody.

LITTLE BLACK DRESS makes its Los Angeles debut at the Kirk Douglas Theatre (9820 Washington Blvd. in Culver City) from December 3-15, 2019, with the official press opening on Wednesday, December 4. Tickets are now on sale and available at LittleBlackDressTheMusical.com or KirkDouglasTheatre.org.

The creative team for the LITTLE BLACK DRESS features writer Danielle Trzcinski (SPANK! The Fifty Shades Parody!), writer/music Natalie Tenenbaum (Tony-nominated Mean Girls Broadway), writer Amanda Barker (Sirius XM's Canada Laughs), and writer/director Christopher Bond (DISENCHANTED, Evil Dead The Musical!).

LITTLE BLACK DRESS follows the story of Dee (Trzcinski) and her best friend Mandy (Jennette Cronk) experiencing life through their little black dresses - first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience, second awkward sexual experience and more! Using hilarious improv, catchy songs, and a heartfelt story, LITTLE BLACK DRESS has made audiences across the globe laugh, cry, and party!

In addition to Trzcinskiand Cronk (Off-Broadway's Clouds Like Waves), the touring cast also includes Jenna Cormey who was in the recent National Touring production FRIENDS! The Musical Parody at the Kirk Douglas Theatre and Clint Hromsco whose credits include the Off-Broadway production It Came from Beyond (St. Luke's), National Tour of Jekyll & Hyde, among others.

Deemed the fearlessly funny girls' night out musical LITTLE BLACK DRESS is the perfect show for every bachelorette party, birthday, anniversary, reunion, date night and is a-must see for any man looking to decode the mystery of every woman's secret weapon - the LBD. With hilarious show-stopping musical numbers, "Magic Mike"influenced dancing, and loads of improvised audience mayhem, LITTLE BLACK DRESS makes for one wild and unforgettable evening. Group tickets can be purchased by calling 213-972-7231 or by email at Groups1@CTGLA.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You