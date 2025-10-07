LIEDERABEND: AN EVENING OF GERMAN SONG Comes To Westwood This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An evening of romance, poetry, and song will fill St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Westwood when local singers present Liederabend: An Evening of German Song on October 18 at 7 p.m. The concert will showcase some of the most beloved German Lieder—classical art songs for voice and piano—by Schubert, Schumann, and Strauss.

Led by Irish baritone and Southern California-based artist Adam McCrory, who also produces the event, and pianist Alyssa French, the performance will feature sopranos Julia Behbudov, Virginia Douglas, and Agnese Gallenzi. Together they will explore stories of love, loss, nature, and renewal through the expressive poetry and music of the German Romantic tradition.

Presented with the support of The Opera Buffs, Inc., a nonprofit that champions emerging vocalists across the country, the evening will take place in the acoustically rich setting of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. Proceeds will benefit The 580 Café, a food bank and study space serving UCLA students.

Admission is pay-what-you-can, ensuring accessibility for all music lovers. Donations can be made online at LiederabendWestwood.eventbrite.com or at the door. The 100-minute program will include an intermission, followed by a wine-and-cheese reception. Limited free parking is available at 580 Hilgard Ave., with additional paid parking at UCLA Lot 2.

The concert will also be livestreamed and recorded; for virtual viewing inquiries, contact producer and baritone Adam McCrory at belfastbaritone@gmail.com.

