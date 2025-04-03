LEBENSRAUM to be Presented at Greystone Theatre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West Coast Jewish Theatre is partnering with the City of Beverly Hills to present a staged reading in the Greystone Theatre at the historic Greystone Mansion of Lebensraum by Israel Horovitz on Thursday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m.

This bold work of penetrating intelligence is based on the fanciful, explosive idea that a German Chancellor might, as an act of redemption, invite six million Jews to Germany and promise them citizenship and jobs. A resulting scenario unfolds that explores the effects of the policy on Jews and Gentiles, with widely varying outlooks: an out-of-work Jewish dock worker from Massachusetts who brings his Irish wife and his son to Bremerhaven to start a new life; a survivor of Auschwitz who returns to find the woman who betrayed his family to the Nazis; a young German smitten by a Jewish-American teenage girl; an unemployed German laborer; and scores of others. The logical progression of this artfully drawn script raises the terrifying possibility that history may repeat itself. Cast to be announced.

Greystone Mansion is located at 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. There is ample free parking onsite.

West Coast Jewish Theatre Artistic Director is Howard Teichman. The reading is part of an ongoing series by West Coast Jewish Theatre on the subject of antisemitism. Tickets are $15 for Beverly Hills residents, and $20 for non-B.H. residents.

